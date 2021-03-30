Hartsville softball rallies past West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. − Hartsville pitcher Alyssa Poston is the state's top-ranked pitcher, and West Florence hammered six hits off of her during the first two innings, including a home run, for a 5-2 lead.

Poston settled down, and the Red Foxes' bats heated up to give Hartsville a 9-5 victory on the Knights' home field. A three-run fifth put coach Amber Harvey's team in front for good. Kindon Dawson (4 for 4 for the game) hit an RBI single, and the other two runs scored on an error. West committed four errors by game's end.

The Red Foxes' first key to the comeback was Poston, who pitched the RedWolves to a state championship in 2019.

"I think we had some timely hits tonight. Our pitching was a little bit off in the first couple of innings, but (Poston) came back with fight," Hartsville coach Amber Harvey said. "I think her being in some good travel-ball games helps prepare her to get where she is right now, getting us back into the game on the pitcher's mound."

In the top of the seventh, Hartsville's Caydon Thompson hit a two-run homer, and Chelsea Ghoens added an RBI single to account for the game's final runs.