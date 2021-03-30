Hartsville softball rallies past West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville pitcher Alyssa Poston is the state's top-ranked pitcher, and West Florence hammered six hits off her during the first two innings, including a home run, for a 5-2 lead.

Poston settled down, and the Red Foxes' bats heated up to give Hartsville a 9-5 win on the Knights' home field. A three-run fifth put coach Amber Harvey's team in front for good. Kindon Dawson (4 for 4 for the game) hit an RBI single, and the other two runs scored on an error. West committed four errors by game's end.

In the top of the seventh, Hartsville's Caydon Thompson hit a two-run homer, and Chelsea Ghoens added an RBI single to account for the game's final runs.

After Hartsville started the game by scoring on an error, and increasing its lead to 2-0 on an RBI bunt by Avarie Easters, West responded with a Mia Boykin home run in the first. Kaylee Windham added an RBI single in the second to tie the game. Then, an error committed during an Ashlyn Daisy bunt single gave West a 3-2 lead. An Amaura Burgess sacrifice fly, followed by Summer Holland's RBI double, gave West its 5-2 advantage.

Poston herself helped spark the Red Foxes' comeback with a third-inning homer, setting the state for Hartsville's big fifth and seventh innings.

H;201;030;3-9-14-1