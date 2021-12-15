Hartsville's Alyssa Poston signs to play softball at Mars Hill

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Alyssa Poston, who pitched Hartsville to a state championship in 2019, signed with Mars Hill.
“The coaches there are really loving. And from the time I stepped foot on campus, it felt like home,” Poston said.
Last season, Poston batted .439 with two doubles, three triples, four homers and 13 RBI. On the mound, she struck out 87 batters in 81 innings and had an ERA of 1.988.
