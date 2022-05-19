Hartsville's Amaril Jett hopes to win state in Class 4A long jump

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Growing up, Amaril Jett was always the fastest on field day.

So, it's no surprise the Hartsville junior had track success in the 100 and 200, including relay events.

Turns out, Jett’s jumping skills are not bad, either.

After placing fourth in last year’s Class 4A state long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 5.25 inches, Jett won last week’s lower-state crown at Wilson High School with a personal-best 18-2.25 – more than a foot better than second-place finisher, Tamira Benton (17-1.25), of Darlington.

It was the first time in a meet Jett leaped farther than 18 feet.

Jett’s result last week was good for second best, overall, in the state. At the upper-state meet, Westwood’s Ticora Gaskin’s effort was measured best at 19-4.

After Jett was asked about the key to her success, she looked back to last year’s state performance.

“That made me want to do better,” said Jett, who won region with a distance of 17-8. “I saw how good I could do, and I knew I could do better.”

While it’s of no surprise Jett’s speed creates a lot of success, what’s also of no surprise is she’s a clutch performer. The bigger the event, the better she performs.

“I feel like I’m doing really good,” Jett said. “I’m getting up there where I need to be.”

Red Foxes coach Frankie Humphrey said he likes Jett’s focus entering the state meet, which is Saturday at Columbia’s Spring Valley High School.

“She’s getting very specific about her jump measurements,” Humphries said. “She’s very focused. She’s very much focused on her steps and her approach. She really pays attention to that when jumping. This is the event she has focused on the most.”

At this time of the year, mentality can be just as important as conditioning.

“(Jett’s) strength has gotten better, and her desire to win has improved a lot,” Humphries said. “Her focus is the most important thing, now, and she has been very focused on doing well.”

It’s rather simple how Jett got into the long jump.

“It’s something I had never thought about doing,” she said. “But my coach wanted me to do it. And, I actually got really good at it, so I started to love it.”

Jett has risen up to answer every track challenge, so far. Saturday poses her biggest yet.

Can she win state?

“It’d be amazing if I could,” Jett said. “I’d be super excited.”

