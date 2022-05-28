 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville Baseball

Hartsville's baseball team finishes season as state runner-up

Hartsville’s baseball team, which won region and lower state, finished its season Saturday as state runner-up.

TAYLORS, S.C. — Hartsville’s baseball team was determined not to go quietly in Saturday’s Game 2 of the best-of-three Class 4A state finals at Eastside.

No matter that the Eagles won 13-0 in Game 1.

No matter if the Red Foxes had to go on the road for Game 2.

Coach Tony Gainey’s players scratched and clawed their way back into Saturday’s game against the Eagles. So much so, that after trailing 8-2, Hartsville battled back with seven in the top of the fifth for a 9-8 lead.

But the Eagles responded with one in the bottom of the fifth, and another in the sixth for a 10-9 win to capture the Class 4A state championship Saturday. The Red Foxes finish the season at 21-9.

Run-scoring singles by Josh Jones and Treion McFarland accounted for Hartsville’s first two runs. By then, however, Eastside had scored six.

Eastside added two more in the bottom of the fourth, and Hartsville then began its comeback in the top of the fifth.

Jackson Moore started the inning with a single, then reached third after an error when Jones hit into a fielder’s choice. Quez Hadley drove Moore in with a double. Ryan Thompson then followed with an RBI single, which trimmed Eastside’s lead to 8-4.

But Hartsville didn’t stop there.

Hadley scored on a wild pitch, and Jordan hit a run-scoring double to move Hartsville within 8-6. Roddi Morris hit a sacrifice fly, then — with two outs — Moore drilled an RBI single to tie it at 8.

Jones then gave Hartsville the lead with an RBI single to left.

Eastside tied it by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. Then, the Eagles took the lead for good when Jack Davis homered to left in the sixth.

