Hartsville's Cam Cannarella co-all-classification baseball player of the year
Hartsville's Cam Cannarella co-all-classification baseball player of the year

Hartsville vs. West Florence baseball

Cam Cannarella sends a pitch towards home during the Hartsville vs. West Florence baseball game on April 1, 2021 in Hartsville, South Carolina.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's Cam Cannarella was named South Carolina's co-all classification baseball player of the year, as well as Class 4A's player of the year for South Carolina, per the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Cannarella was also named Region 6-4A's player of the year.

East Clarendon's Kyler Odom also received a top honor as Class A's co-player of the year, as well as Region 4-A's player of the year.

Lake City's Trey Bright, also an all-state selection was voted Region 6-3A player of the year. And from Latta, Preston Tyler is all-state, as well as the Region 7-2A player of the year.

In Class A, a couple more players were all-state, as well as region players of the year: Lake View's Noah Carter (Region 5-A) and McBee's Seth Pittington Region 2-A).

ALL-STATE BASEBALL SELECTIONS FROM PEE DEE

CLASS 4A

Cam Cannarella-Hartsville

Aydin Palmer-South Florence

CLASS 3A

Trey Bright-Lake City

Shamontae Burgess-Lake City

CLASS 2A

Preston Tyler-Latta

Josh Adams-Chesterfield

CLASS A

Kyler Odom-East Clarendon

Noah Carter-Lake View

Seth Pittington-McBee

Thomas Skipper-Lake View

Brady Boyle-McBee

Grant Barrineau-East Clarendon

Raulston McKenzie-East Clarendon

CLASS 4A PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cam Cannarella-Hartsville

CO-CLASS A PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyler Odom-East Clarendon

