Hartsville's Cam Cannarella co-all-classification baseball player of the year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's Cam Cannarella was named South Carolina's co-all classification baseball player of the year, as well as Class 4A's player of the year for South Carolina, per the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Cannarella was also named Region 6-4A's player of the year.

East Clarendon's Kyler Odom also received a top honor as Class A's co-player of the year, as well as Region 4-A's player of the year.

Lake City's Trey Bright, also an all-state selection was voted Region 6-3A player of the year. And from Latta, Preston Tyler is all-state, as well as the Region 7-2A player of the year.

In Class A, a couple more players were all-state, as well as region players of the year: Lake View's Noah Carter (Region 5-A) and McBee's Seth Pittington Region 2-A).

