Hartsville's Cam Cannarella co-all-classification baseball player of the year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's Cam Cannarella was named South Carolina's co-all classification baseball player of the year, as well as Class 4A's player of the year for South Carolina, per the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.
Cannarella was also named Region 6-4A's player of the year.
East Clarendon's Kyler Odom also received a top honor as Class A's co-player of the year, as well as Region 4-A's player of the year.
Lake City's Trey Bright, also an all-state selection was voted Region 6-3A player of the year. And from Latta, Preston Tyler is all-state, as well as the Region 7-2A player of the year.
In Class A, a couple more players were all-state, as well as region players of the year: Lake View's Noah Carter (Region 5-A) and McBee's Seth Pittington Region 2-A).
ALL-STATE BASEBALL SELECTIONS FROM PEE DEE
CLASS 4A
Cam Cannarella-Hartsville
Aydin Palmer-South Florence
CLASS 3A
Trey Bright-Lake City
Shamontae Burgess-Lake City
CLASS 2A
Preston Tyler-Latta
Josh Adams-Chesterfield
CLASS A
Kyler Odom-East Clarendon
Noah Carter-Lake View
Seth Pittington-McBee
Thomas Skipper-Lake View
Brady Boyle-McBee
Grant Barrineau-East Clarendon
Raulston McKenzie-East Clarendon
CLASS 4A PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cam Cannarella-Hartsville
CO-CLASS A PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyler Odom-East Clarendon
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.