Hartsville's Cam Cannarella is Morning News Baseball Player of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cam Cannarella made quite a splash his junior season at Hartsville.
Where to begin?
The Hartsville junior batted .457 and hit five doubles, four triples, two home runs along with 28 RBI. Not to mention, 14 stolen bases.
And, again, not to mention, a 0.15 ERA on the mound while recording 61 strikeouts.
A recent commit to continue his baseball career at Clemson University, Cannarella is already the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s all-classification player of the year. That, of course, includes the same honors for Class 4A, as well as Region 6-4A.
With that in mind, it’s fitting Cannarella is also the Morning News Baseball Player of the Year.
“Cam was just really surprising. We knew he was a high-quality athlete, but the season he put together kind of blew us away as far as defense, offense and on the mound,” Hartsville coach Tony Gainey said. “All the way around, it was a fabulous year for him. When he went into the playoffs and had allowed just one run all year long, that was phenomenal. Putting together something like that is special.”
One reason Cannarella put on such an all-around show was he wanted to help Hartsville win a state championship. While that didn’t happen this season, that serves as motivation for next year.
“Hopefully, I can bring it for next year and help give us an even better chance,” he said. “I want to work harder on getting RBI in and my two-strike approach. Spread my legs out when I have two strikes to see the ball better.”
It didn’t take long to realize Cannarella is not too concerned with individual awards.
“I’ve just got to keep getting better and better at fielding, hitting and pitching,” he said.
But what’s interesting about Cannarella’s commitment to Clemson is that his family is full of University of South Carolina fans.
“They just told me I could play where I wanted to, and committing to Clemson is fine with them as long as I’m happy,” he said. “Going ahead and committing did take a lot of weight off my shoulders. Now, I don’t have to worry about anything but going out and playing.”
There are plenty of things Cannarella likes about Clemson.
"The facilities and stadium are awesome, and the coach (Monte Lee) is such a great guy,” said Cannarella, who added that Clemson is recruiting him as a middle infielder. He played second base and shortstop this past season for the Red Foxes. “He was there for me when I needed somebody to talk to, so I like the idea of learning from him.”
Cannarella said he does not have an offer from South Carolina or Coastal Carolina. But he got offers also from colleges like Francis Marion, Winthrop, Coker, Florence-Darlington Tech, The Citadel and UNC Wilmington.