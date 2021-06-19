Hartsville's Cam Cannarella is Morning News Baseball Player of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Hopefully, I can bring it for next year and help give us an even better chance,” he said. “I want to work harder on getting RBI in and my two-strike approach. Spread my legs out when I have two strikes to see the ball better.”

It didn’t take long to realize Cannarella is not too concerned with individual awards.

“I’ve just got to keep getting better and better at fielding, hitting and pitching,” he said.

But what’s interesting about Cannarella’s commitment to Clemson is that his family is full of University of South Carolina fans.

“They just told me I could play where I wanted to, and committing to Clemson is fine with them as long as I’m happy,” he said. “Going ahead and committing did take a lot of weight off my shoulders. Now, I don’t have to worry about anything but going out and playing.”

There are plenty of things Cannarella likes about Clemson.

"The facilities and stadium are awesome, and the coach (Monte Lee) is such a great guy,” said Cannarella, who added that Clemson is recruiting him as a middle infielder. He played second base and shortstop this past season for the Red Foxes. “He was there for me when I needed somebody to talk to, so I like the idea of learning from him.”