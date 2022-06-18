Hartsville's Cam Cannarella is once again Morning News Baseball Player of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Cam Cannarella already had quite a résumé before this season started.

The Hartsville senior signed to continue his baseball career at Clemson, and he was the 2021 All-Classification co-player of the year. But Cannarella set his goals even higher, and delivered again to repeat as the Morning News Baseball Player of the Year.

At season’s end, after helping lead Hartsville to a Class 4A lower state championship and state runner-up finish, Cannarella batted .507 with three triples, seven doubles, 31 RBI and a home run. On the mound, he earned 10 wins with a 1.58 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 68 innings.

But Cannarella’s highlight was being part of the Red Foxes, who won lower state at home.

“I’m just happy we made it this far,” Cannarella said. “I wish we could have won state, but what we did was better than nothing. We played as family; I played with younger players I might not get to play with again. We played together as brothers.”

Besides wanting to win a state championship, Cannarella also wanted to bat better than .500 – which he accomplished.

“I was so happy about that,” Cannarella said. “I was just telling myself at the beginning of the season that I wanted to do it. And, I did it.”

But it was difficult.

“Last year, people would pitch to me, and this year, nobody wanted to pitch to me,” Cannarella said. “Most of the time, I got walked. But when a pitch was in the zone, I’d do whatever I could to hit it.”

More often than not, that’s exactly what happened.

“I had to stay patient with it,” Cannarella said. “When the ball comes in, you’ve got to hit it.”

Meanwhile, Cannarella was just as formidable on the mound.

“I really enjoyed having control on the mound and in the game while just having fun out there,” he said.

Cannarella, who was also all-state and played in the North-South Select game, remembered the preseason talk with Red Foxes coach Tony Gainey.

“He told me to play like me and do what I can to try and carry us to a state championship,” Cannarella said.

Recently, Hartsville had its awards banquet and Cannarella got to have one final talk with Gainey before leaving next week for Clemson.

“He told me good luck and that he knows I’m going to do well there,” Cannarella said. “Playing for coach Gainey was wonderful. He helped me a lot. Everything we did on the team was as a family. That was how I feel whenever I’m in any part of Hartsville.”

