Hartsville's Cam Cannarella signs to play baseball at Clemson
Prep Baseball

Hartsville's Cam Cannarella signs to play baseball at Clemson

20211215_115250.jpg

Hartsville's Cam Cannarella poses after signing his national letter of intent to play baseball at Clemson.

 Scott Chancey

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – All the formalities are done, the i’s dotted and t’s crossed. Hartsville baseball star Cam Cannarella is a Clemson Tiger after signing his national letter of intent Wednesday.

It was hard for Clemson not to make an offer after what Cannarella did during his junior season. All he did was become the state’s co-all-classification player of the year. And, of course, the Morning News Baseball Player of the Year.

Last spring, Cannarella batted .457 and hit five doubles, four triples, two home runs along with 28 RBI. Not to mention, 14 stolen bases. He was also dominant on the mound with a 0.15 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

But Wednesday was not about what Cannarella did in the past. It was about the anticipation for his future.

“I’m very happy to be a Clemson Tiger, and I’m ready to get down there,” Cannarella said.

While Cannarella has his baseball scholarship secure, he can turn his focus toward the upcoming prep season.

“I just want me and my friends to win a ring this spring,” Cannarella said. “We’re going to try to.”

Then, he’ll be donning the purple and orange.

“There’s a lot I like about Clemson,” Cannarella said. “I like the teammates going there, I like the coaches, and I like the facilities. I’m ready to go.”

After being asked what Clemson coaches like in him, Cannarella replied: “That I’m smooth in the infield, and that I can hit pretty good.”

But it was that breakout 2021 season that helped put Cannarella where he is, now.

“That was a very big boost,” Cannarella said. “I just got way better than my 10th-grade year. Now, I hope I can carry that to my 12th-grade year.”

For the rest of his Red Fox existence, Cannarella can also be dreaming of the future.

“I’m just going to work as hard as I can so I can start my freshman year at Clemson,” he said.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

