Hartsville's Cam Cannarella signs to play baseball at Clemson

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – All the formalities are done, the i’s dotted and t’s crossed. Hartsville baseball star Cam Cannarella is a Clemson Tiger after signing his national letter of intent Wednesday.

It was hard for Clemson not to make an offer after what Cannarella did during his junior season. All he did was become the state’s co-all-classification player of the year. And, of course, the Morning News Baseball Player of the Year.

Last spring, Cannarella batted .457 and hit five doubles, four triples, two home runs along with 28 RBI. Not to mention, 14 stolen bases. He was also dominant on the mound with a 0.15 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

But Wednesday was not about what Cannarella did in the past. It was about the anticipation for his future.

“I’m very happy to be a Clemson Tiger, and I’m ready to get down there,” Cannarella said.

While Cannarella has his baseball scholarship secure, he can turn his focus toward the upcoming prep season.

“I just want me and my friends to win a ring this spring,” Cannarella said. “We’re going to try to.”