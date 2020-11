Hartsville's Cesare Edwards and East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper among top preseason honorees

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville senior Cesare Edwards and East Clarendon junior Talaysia Cooper are SCBCA elite — regardless of classification.

The ultimate preseason honors a player can receive (eight boys, eight girls) were bestowed upon these two Pee Dee stars by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Last season, Edwards — who has signed to continue his basketball career at Xavier University — was all-state and all-Pee Dee last season while averaging 15.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

“I am very thankful and appreciate the SCBCA Board for selecting me to be a part of the elite 8, it means a lot to me that I have been chosen and it is pleasing to see my talent is being noticed,” Edwards said.

Cooper, last year for the Wolverines, averaged 25.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest.

“Talaysia has performed at a high level for the last four years,” first-year Timmonsville coach Perry Stokes said. “Her skills and athleticism have been recognized by coaches throughout the state which led them to choose her as an all-elite player. Her challenge is to not be complacent and continue to improve over the next two years.”