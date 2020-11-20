Hartsville's Cesare Edwards honored as SCBCA all-class boys' elite, as is East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper for girls

Elite Boys
John Butler, Christ Church
Jazian Gortman, Keenan
Cesare Edwards, Hartsville
RJ Felton, Aiken
Robert McCray, AC Flora
Julian Phillips, Blythewood
Jalen Breazeale, Dorman
DaVeon Thomas, Ridge View
Elite Girls
Malaysia Fulwiley, Keenan
Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon
Aylesha Wade, Clover
Laila Acox, Ridge View
Jada Jones, Rock Hill
Mallory Bruce, Travelers Rest
Anala Nelson, Lower Richland
Joyce Edwards, Camden
*Seniors who are an “Elite” player will NOT also be a Top 5 senior in their classification.
5A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Dorman
2. Ridge View
3. Mauldin
4. Blythewood
5. Dutch Fork
6. Spartanburg
7. Goose Creek
8. Carolina Forest
9. River Bluff
10. Byrnes
Top 5 Boys 5A Seniors
Tyler Rice, Ridge View
Myles Jenkins, River Bluff
Jameson Tucker, Mauldin
James Lovorn, TL Hanna
Earl Burgess, Dorman
5A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Clover
2. Sumter
3. TL Hanna
4. Summerville
5. Ridge View
6. Rock Hill
7. JL Mann
8. Lexington
9. Nation Ford
10. Wando
5A Girls Top 5 Seniors
Janiyah Hagood, JL Mann
Jalani Adams, Mauldin
Layken Cox, Sumter
Janae Whaley, RB Stall
Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge
4A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. A.C. Flora
2. Aiken
3. Irmo
4. Hartsville
5. James Island
6. Myrtle Beach
7. North Augusta
8. Darlington
9. Travelers Rest
10. Greenville
Top 5 Boys 4A Seniors
Bailey Wiseman, James Island
Cohen Gaskins, James Island
Ayden Hickman, Myrtle Beach
Travis Cooper, West Florence
Colin Rodrigues, North Augusta
4A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. Greenville
5. Irmo
6. Myrtle Beach
7. Dreher
8. AC Flora
9. Travelers Rest
10. West Florence
4A Girls Top 5 Seniors
Amber Burton, Dreher
Trinity Franklin, Greenville
Tabby Littlefield, Greer
Trinity Adams, South Pointe
Malayziah Etheredge, Westwood
3A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Oceanside
3. Seneca
4. Bishop England
5. Lower Richland
6. Georgetown
7. Southside
8. Marlboro County
9. Brookland Cayce
10. Emerald
3A Boys Top 5 Seniors
Daniel Brooks, Bishop England
Adam Comer, Broome
Banks Atkins, Chapman
Aubrey Richardson, Brookland-Cayce
DreVeon Scott, Marlboro County
3A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Keenan
2. May River
3. Clinton
4. Southside
5. Lower Richland
6. Daniel
7. Bishop England
8. Wren
9. Marlboro County
10. Pendleton
3A Girls Top 5 Seniors
De’Shanti Watts, Clinton
Sincere Hicks, Daniel
Jordan Thompson, Southside
Jamaria Sampson, Fairfield Central
Jaiha Williams, Bishop England
2A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Christ Church
4. Greer Middle College
5. Burke
6. Wade Hampton
7. York Prep
8. Marion
9. Lee Central
10. Cheraw
2A Boys Top 5 Seniors
Chase McDuffie, Gray Collegiate
Trevon Miles, Latta
Marshall Myers, Cheraw
TJ Sanders, Marion
Isaac Hawkins, Legion Collegiate
2A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Marion
3. Saluda
4. North Charleston
5. Woodland
6. Phillip Simmons
7. Latta
8. Mullins
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Blacksburg
2A Girls Top 5 Seniors
Mikala Logan, Blacksburg
Kalisha Hill, Saluda
Tonaja Lester, Marion
Jen'Lea Nichols, Mullins
Moya McDuffie, Latta
1A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Great Falls
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Southside Christain
4. CE.Murray
5. Military Magnet
6. Calhoun County
7. Allendale-Fairfax
8. High Point
9. Denmark-Olar
10. McCormick
1A Boys Top 5 Seniors
Literyian Tyler, North High School
Ian Thomson, Southside Christain High School
Quez Thomas, Johnsonville High School
Shawn Jones, Allendale- Fairfax
AJ Sweetenburg, Wagener- Salley
1A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. High Point Academy
3. East Clarendon
4. Estill
5. Whale Branch
6. Lake View
7. Denmark-Olar
8. Cross
9. Scott's Branch
10. Blackville-Hilda
1A Girls Top 5 Seniors
Rishonna Washington, Blackville - Hilda
Jaliyah Bussey, Ridge Spring-Monetta
Zhani Thompson, Whale Branch HS
Hannah Fuller, Southside Christian
Cambria Parker, Scotts Branch
