Hartsville's D.P. Pendergrass signs to play baseball at South Carolina

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — D.P. Pendergrass spent Wednesday afternoon celebrating dinner with friends.

Finally.

After verbally committing in summer 2019 to play baseball at the University of South Carolina, the Hartsville senior could finally sign his national letter of intent and fax it off to the Gamecocks.

“It’s a pretty good feeling. The best feeling, I think,” Pendergrass said. “Not everybody can have the opportunity to sign with a school like that. And I feel like I can leave a mark and make my name big there one day.”

In between football and baseball season, there’s now really nothing Pendergrass can worry about. The next step is celebrating his signing in the near future in a ceremony with other Red Fox athletes.

“This takes a little bit of weight off. Now, I can just ball out and wait until it’s my turn,” Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass was one of two Hartsville athletes Wednesday to sign an NCAA Division I scholarship. The Red Foxes’ Cesare Edwards signed to play basketball at Xavier.

Although Pendergrass was courted by Clemson first to possibly play for the Tigers, he was sold on the Gamecocks once they turned their attention toward him.