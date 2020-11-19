Hartsville's Edwards finds perfect fit with Xavier

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Cesare Edwards was around 6-foot-6 in the eighth grade.
He grew another two inches or so by the time he became a freshman, and Hartsville High basketball coach Yusuf English put him on the varsity squad right away.
“Some growing pains, but I’m really happy for him today,” English said. “It’s four years of hard work and his ability to learn. It’s all coming together for him today.”
Thursday marked the culmination of a long journey as Edwards celebrated signing with Xavier University in a ceremony at the Hartsville gymnasium.
“It’s a great feeling to finally be signed,” the Red Fox senior power forward said. “I feel very confident in where I’m going and love the coaching staff.
“It’s a great feeling to sign somewhere that I really am going to love to be at.”
The NCAA Division I Musketeers are a perennial Big East power out of Cincinnati, Ohio. They’ve made 27 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 15 times in the last 17 years.
“I had connections with all the coaches (that were recruiting me), but they stood out,” Edwards said of Xavier. “We just talked about basketball and about other things besides basketball. It was just a real connection with them.”
Clemson and Florida State were also in the running, but it was the Musketeers that became Edwards’ ultimate pick. The coaches reached out and even came to watch him play, he said.
With the recruiting world in a new era because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards wound up picking Xavier despite never setting foot on campus. He instead took a virtual tour of the campus and talked with the coaches about it.
“It made the decision a lot harder,” Edwards said. “But the coaches sent me videos of the campus and the dorms, so it’s kind of like I was there. I’m not going in totally blind.”
He'll enter the final season of his high school career coming off a tremendous junior season. An All-State selection, the Red Fox standout averaged 15.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game last year.
While he could always shoot, English said he took his game to another level last season by becoming more aggressive around the rim.
“He started out as mainly a shooter – someone who was going to be more finesse,” English said. “He didn’t really want to mix it up, but something clicked last year. He became way more physical and wanted to rebound and put the ball back in the hole.”
For Edwards, the change was all about confidence.
“My freshman year I didn’t have any confidence at all,” Edwards said. “I was always hard on myself. Over time, playing the game and playing at different levels, I got more confident in myself and my skills.
“I used to just to be shooter and stand outside the 3-point. Now I’m going to the basket and posting and doing things that being way more versatile.”
Edwards was one three players from Hartsville who celebrated their signings on Thursday. D.P. Pendergrass and Owen Taylor will each play baseball with Pendergrass heading to the University of South Carolina and Taylor going to UNC Pembroke.
