Hartsville's Edwards finds perfect fit with Xavier

Clemson and Florida State were also in the running, but it was the Musketeers that became Edwards’ ultimate pick. The coaches reached out and even came to watch him play, he said.

With the recruiting world in a new era because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards wound up picking Xavier despite never setting foot on campus. He instead took a virtual tour of the campus and talked with the coaches about it.

“It made the decision a lot harder,” Edwards said. “But the coaches sent me videos of the campus and the dorms, so it’s kind of like I was there. I’m not going in totally blind.”

He'll enter the final season of his high school career coming off a tremendous junior season. An All-State selection, the Red Fox standout averaged 15.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game last year.

While he could always shoot, English said he took his game to another level last season by becoming more aggressive around the rim.

“He started out as mainly a shooter – someone who was going to be more finesse,” English said. “He didn’t really want to mix it up, but something clicked last year. He became way more physical and wanted to rebound and put the ball back in the hole.”