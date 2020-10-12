Hartsville's focus on improving, not high-powered Myrtle Beach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The football fates of Hartsville and Myrtle Beach High Schools have been intertwined each of the past two seasons.
The Seahawks and Red Foxes have met four times during that span, with the Seahawks getting the better of the matchup on three of those occasions.
In fact, Hartsville’s last two losses a year ago were both to the Seahawks – one in Week 6 and again in the 4A lower state final. It was the second consecutive year the two teams had met for the right to go to Columbia, with Myrtle Beach winning both.
The two Region 6-4A rivals are set to clash again Friday in Kelleytown, but Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese isn’t worried so much about the high-powered Seahawks as he is his own team continuing to improve.
The Red Foxes (1-2, 0-2 Region 6-4A) picked up their first win of the season last Friday with a 30-13 victory over Fort Mill.
“Anytime that you can have some success on a Friday night, it certainly makes Saturday and Sunday a little better,” Calabrese said. “Our kids still have a long way to go – we still have way too many mistakes right now – but we’re getting better, and that’s all you can ask of your football team.
“Hopefully we can continue to do that over the next couple of weeks and become a good football team.”
Although there was still an issue with some bad snaps, Hartsville did not turn the ball over for the first time this year and wound up on the plus side of the turnover margin in the victory over the Yellow Jackets.
“That kind of tells the tale,” Calabrese said. “If you take care of the football and get somebody else to turn it over, you’ve got a shot to win. ...
“But saying all that, we still had some mistakes and some issues continue that we’re going to have to fix if we want to beat some good teams.”
Quarterback Ryan Burger has thrown for 579 yards and nine touchdowns with J.J. Jones and Adam Randall as top targets with four TDs each. Andrew Doss and Cam Ward also give the Seahawks a dual threat in the backfield.
The No. 1 Seahawks fell short in last year’s state title game, but they have seemingly reloaded on both sides of the ball. Myrtle Beach is averaging 53.7 points per game on offense and has allowed only 21 points total in three games.
“Myrtle Beach is an outstanding football team,” Calabrese said. “They proved it last week by beating a very talented West Florence team. That’s what they’re capable of doing. They’re capable of scoring a bunch of different ways whether it be defense or offense. They have multiple weapons outside, two really good running backs and a quarterback that can fire it all over the place.”
Hartsville's offense has been an uptick each game seemingly as well. The Red Foxes have posted 21, 28 and 30 points, respectively, with D.P. Pendergrass leading the way last week with three rushing TDs.
The defense has had a similar trend – allowing 40, 33 and 13 points.
The focus then has been on the Red Foxes as a whole, regardless of who is on the other side, Calabrese said.
“They’re a complete football team, but in saying all that, they’ve got to show up Friday, just like we do,” he said. “Really it’s about can you play well? Can you limit your mistakes and force them into some mistakes? That’s the key is to force them to not do things so easily, and if you can do that, you can stay in the game, and if you can stay in the game you can win the game.”
