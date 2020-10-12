Hartsville's focus on improving, not high-powered Myrtle Beach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The football fates of Hartsville and Myrtle Beach High Schools have been intertwined each of the past two seasons.

The Seahawks and Red Foxes have met four times during that span, with the Seahawks getting the better of the matchup on three of those occasions.

In fact, Hartsville’s last two losses a year ago were both to the Seahawks – one in Week 6 and again in the 4A lower state final. It was the second consecutive year the two teams had met for the right to go to Columbia, with Myrtle Beach winning both.

The two Region 6-4A rivals are set to clash again Friday in Kelleytown, but Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese isn’t worried so much about the high-powered Seahawks as he is his own team continuing to improve.

The Red Foxes (1-2, 0-2 Region 6-4A) picked up their first win of the season last Friday with a 30-13 victory over Fort Mill.

“Anytime that you can have some success on a Friday night, it certainly makes Saturday and Sunday a little better,” Calabrese said. “Our kids still have a long way to go – we still have way too many mistakes right now – but we’re getting better, and that’s all you can ask of your football team.