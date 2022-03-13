Hartsville's Jackson Chavis cherishes SCHSL state wrestling championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville freshman Jackson Chavis is a lot happier now that he is indeed a SCHSL state wrestling champion at Class 4A’s 220 pounds.

At state tournament’s end, he was the runner-up because of a scoring gaffe. It wasn’t rectified until more than a week later.

But sometimes, hearing results like this are better late than never.

“At first, it was just heartbreaking,” said Chavis, the first Hartsville freshman to win a state wrestling crown. “Before things got solved, it was on my mind 24-7. I should have won that easily; I knew what the score was. But now that it’s all cleared up, I feel more relief.”

Red Fox coach Michael Lynch said Chavis took it hard after he was given a second-place medal at the tournament in Anderson.

“Before things were eventually decided in Jackson’s favor, he was ready to give up on wrestling,” Lynch said. “But after the decision was eventually made that he is state champion, it gave him a boost, more confidence.”

Chavis recalled being told Hartsville’s appeal on this behalf to the SCHSL was successful.

“(Lynch) told me to step out of the gym, and he told me I was state champion,” Chavis recalled. “I felt fantastic to finally be called a state champion. Practice went a whole lot better after that, too.”

For now, Chavis still has the second-place medal. Eventually, he’ll have one for first place. It’s one of his crowning achievements since taking up the sport at age 5.

“My mom and dad introduced me to the sport in my room,” Chavis recalled. “I first thought it was professional wrestling. Then, I found out you can’t kick and punch in this sport. But I still said OK. At least I can still throw people down to the mat.”

Although Chavis’ run of four consecutive SCYWA state championships ended this weekend at the Florence Center, he knows bigger goals are ahead.

For instance, he can win three more SCHSL state championships.

