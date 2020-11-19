Hartsville's Taylor signs with UNC Pembroke

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Owen Taylor always had baseball as his first choice, and UNC Pembroke gave him that opportunity.

The Hartsville High School standout shortstop is heading up the road after signing with the Braves. He and fellow Red Fox standouts D.P. Pendergrass and Cesare Edwards celebrated their college picks as well Thursday in a ceremony at the school.

“It’s the best day of my life and a great opportunity for me to carry on my baseball career, and I’m blessed to have the opportunity,” Taylor said.

The Red Fox senior also plays quarterback but wanted to continue his career on the diamond at the next level. UNCP gave him that opportunity, and the chance to begin playing pretty much right away.

“They gave me the best opportunity to play as a freshman,” Taylor said. “The campus is also really nice, and so are the coaches. They all have winning attitudes, and it's somewhere I feel I can really fit in well at.”

Taylor has been a steady force up the middle and at the plate for both the Red Foxes and Florence Post 1. He began on the varsity level in seventh grade and has been a strong contributor for Hartsville since.