Hartsville's Tristan LeXander signs to play basketball at Fayetteville State
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville basketball star Tristan LeXander inked a letter of intent to continue his career at Fayetteville State.

In 12 games last season, he averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

“It really feels like home for me, there,” LeXander said. “I can’t wait to start playing for them.”

Tristan LeXander.jpg

LeXander
