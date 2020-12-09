Hayes’ three-point buzzer beater lifts Mullins over Dillon 66-63

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins senior guard Jaden Hayes nailed a three-point jumper at the buzzer to defeat Dillon 66-63 Tuesday night.

Hayes scored 13 points for the Auctioneers and held off a fourth-quarter rally from the Wildcats that erased an 11-point Mullins lead.

Dillon’s Chris Wright made back-to-back three point shots to cut the deficit 55-54 with 5:20 remaining. C.J. Bethea added a pair of treys in the closing seconds to tie the game 63-63 with 14.5 on the clock.

Mullins (2-0) cashed-in on their final possession running full-court getting the ball to Hayes on the wing to sink the jumper.

The two teams got off to a slow start scoring just four combined points midway through the opening quarter. Lamtrey Swinton’s three-pointer at the buzzer was a bit of foreshadowing as Mullins held a slim 16-13 lead.

The Auctioneers increased their lead 32-27 at halftime and followed with a bigger run in the third quarter before the Wildcats quickly stormed back in the final frame.

Johnell Sindab led Mullins with 16 points. Quentin Tisdale and Nazail Robinson added eight and seven points respectively.

Demarco Bethea led Dillon with 21 points. Wright added 15 points.