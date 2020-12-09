Hayes’ three-point buzzer beater lifts Mullins over Dillon 66-63

Mullins’ Nizail Robinson (5) shoots a free throw during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Jaden Hayes (10) scored 13-points and hit the game-winning shot for Mullins in a 66-63 win over Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Tyreik Hayes (24) and the Mullins Auctioneers defeat the Dillon Wildcats at home 66-63 on December 8, 2020.
Quentin Tisdale (3) controls the basketball for Mullins during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020
Mullins’ Savion Campbell (23) makes a move in the paint during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020
Mullins’ Johnell Sindab (2) leaps for a shot during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Mullins’ Nizail Robinson (5) attacks the hoop during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Mullins’ Johnell Sindab (2) scores on a lay-up during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
The Mullins High School cheerleaders perform during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
The Mullins High School cheerleaders from the stands during game action between the Auctioneers and Dillon Wildcats on December 8, 2020.
Jen’Leah Nichols (12) score a game-high 21 points to lead the Mullins Auctioneers to a 56-38 win over Dillon at home on December 8, 2020.
Mullins’ Janiya Swinton (2) sets up the Lady Auctioneers offense during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Kaylin Davis scores for the Mullins Lady Auctioneers during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Nylai Morelos (33) scored 16 points for Mullins during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
The Mullins Lady Auctioneers earn a 56-38 win over Dillon at home on December 8, 2020.
Mullins’ eighth grade guard Kaylin Davis (4) goes up for a bucket during game action against Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Coach Myron Gerald and the Mullins Lady Auctioneers earn a 56-38 win over Dillon at home on December 8, 2020.
Jen’Leah Nichols (12) and the Mullins Lady Auctioneers hosts Dillon at home on December 8, 2020.
Mullins’ Jasya Gilchrist (5) defends during game action versus Dillon on December 8, 2020.
Marketta Williamson (14) and the Mullins Lady Auctioneers battle the Dillon Lady Wildcats on December 8, 2020.
Dillon’s Kamirah James (25) lead the Lady Wildcats during game action at Mullins on December 8, 2020.
The Mullins Auctioneers and Dillon Wildcats tip-off on December 8, 2020.
Dillon’s Chris Wright (12) reacts after hitting a shot during game action at Mullins on December 8, 2020.
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins senior guard Jaden Hayes nailed a three-point jumper at the buzzer to defeat Dillon 66-63 Tuesday night.
Hayes scored 13 points for the Auctioneers and held off a fourth-quarter rally from the Wildcats that erased an 11-point Mullins lead.
Dillon’s Chris Wright made back-to-back three point shots to cut the deficit 55-54 with 5:20 remaining. C.J. Bethea added a pair of treys in the closing seconds to tie the game 63-63 with 14.5 on the clock.
Mullins (2-0) cashed-in on their final possession running full-court getting the ball to Hayes on the wing to sink the jumper.
The two teams got off to a slow start scoring just four combined points midway through the opening quarter. Lamtrey Swinton’s three-pointer at the buzzer was a bit of foreshadowing as Mullins held a slim 16-13 lead.
The Auctioneers increased their lead 32-27 at halftime and followed with a bigger run in the third quarter before the Wildcats quickly stormed back in the final frame.
Johnell Sindab led Mullins with 16 points. Quentin Tisdale and Nazail Robinson added eight and seven points respectively.
Demarco Bethea led Dillon with 21 points. Wright added 15 points.
In girls action, the Mullins Lady Auctioneers cruised to a 56-38 win to improve to 2-0 on the season. Eighth-grade guard Kaylin Davis scored a pair of lay-ups off turnovers to help Mullins jump out to a 17-10 lead at the 1:15 mark in the first quarter. Mullins took advantage of a 10-2 run in the opening quarter run up a 21-13 lead.