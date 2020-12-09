 Skip to main content
Hayes’ three-point buzzer beater lifts Mullins over Dillon 66-63
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins senior guard Jaden Hayes nailed a three-point jumper at the buzzer to defeat Dillon 66-63 Tuesday night.

Hayes scored 13 points for the Auctioneers and held off a fourth-quarter rally from the Wildcats that erased an 11-point Mullins lead.

Dillon’s Chris Wright made back-to-back three point shots to cut the deficit 55-54 with 5:20 remaining. C.J. Bethea added a pair of treys in the closing seconds to tie the game 63-63 with 14.5 on the clock.

Mullins (2-0) cashed-in on their final possession running full-court getting the ball to Hayes on the wing to sink the jumper.

The two teams got off to a slow start scoring just four combined points midway through the opening quarter. Lamtrey Swinton’s three-pointer at the buzzer was a bit of foreshadowing as Mullins held a slim 16-13 lead.

The Auctioneers increased their lead 32-27 at halftime and followed with a bigger run in the third quarter before the Wildcats quickly stormed back in the final frame.

Johnell Sindab led Mullins with 16 points. Quentin Tisdale and Nazail Robinson added eight and seven points respectively.

Demarco Bethea led Dillon with 21 points. Wright added 15 points.

In girls action, the Mullins Lady Auctioneers cruised to a 56-38 win to improve to 2-0 on the season. Eighth-grade guard Kaylin Davis scored a pair of lay-ups off turnovers to help Mullins jump out to a 17-10 lead at the 1:15 mark in the first quarter. Mullins took advantage of a 10-2 run in the opening quarter run up a 21-13 lead.

The Lady Auctioneers remained in command to start the second half. A full-court dish from Janiya Swinton to Nichols highlighted a third quarter with Mullins ahead 18 points. Swinton followed with another assists to Nylai Morelos to secure the win 51-30 with 4:50 remaining.

Morelos added 16 points for the Lady Auctioneers.

Mullins will host Conway Thursday at 6 p.m.

