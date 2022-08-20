 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingway A.D./football coach Byron Abram arrested, charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. -- First-year Hemingway High School athletic director/football coach Byron Abram was arrested Friday night and charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content less than .10, 1st offense.

According to Florence County Detention Center records, Abram was admitted at 11:52 p.m. Friday and released at 12:18 p.m. today on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Hemingway's football team is scheduled to host Lamar at 6 p.m. today after last night's originally scheduled game was postponed because of weather.

