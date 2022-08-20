Hemingway A.D./football coach Byron Abram arrested, charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. -- First-year Hemingway High School athletic director/football coach Byron Abram was arrested Friday night and charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content less than .10, 1st offense.
According to Florence County Detention Center records, Abram was admitted at 11:52 p.m. Friday and released at 12:18 p.m. today on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.
Hemingway's football team is scheduled to host Lamar at 6 p.m. today after last night's originally scheduled game was postponed because of weather.
WILL BE UPDATED
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
