Hemingway searching for new football coach, athletic director

HEMINGWAY, S.C. -- Charlie Richards is not returning as Hemingway High School's football coach and athletic director, according to a post on the South Carolina High School League's jobs website.
Support Local Journalism
Richards was hired by Hemingway for both positions in summer 2019 and was honored as the Williamsburg County School District's teacher of the year. The Tigers' current acting athletic director is Myron Frieson, who is also an assistant principal at the Class A school.
Richards' record as Hemingway's football coach was 6-17.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.