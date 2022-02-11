Hemingway searching for new football coach, athletic director

HEMINGWAY, S.C. -- Charlie Richards is not returning as Hemingway High School's football coach and athletic director, according to a post on the South Carolina High School League's jobs website.

Richards was hired by Hemingway for both positions in summer 2019 and was honored as the Williamsburg County School District's teacher of the year. The Tigers' current acting athletic director is Myron Frieson, who is also an assistant principal at the Class A school.