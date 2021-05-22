 Skip to main content
Hemingway's Logan Hayward wins state high-jump crown
Hemingway's Logan Hayward wins state high-jump crown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hemingway’s Logan Hayward had always wanted to get past that barrier of 4 feet, 8 inches in the high jump.

In Saturday’s SCHSL Class A state track meet, she did just that at 5-0 to become state champion.

“It feels amazing,” said Hayward, a junior. “I have turned my dream of winning state into a reality. And, I couldn’t have done it if it were not for my family and God. I had been doing this since the eighth grade, and I finally won it.”

Her coach, Charlie Richards, was just as excited that she won.

“This year, we worked on her form, and we had limited places where we could do that,” Richards said. “So, we did a lot of stuff like working with her form and still finding ways to contend for a state championship.’

Richards also mentored Hayward on the values of positive thinking.

“He told me to never give up,” she said. “Just keep pushing hard, and he would be proud of me, either way. When I jumped, I just put my whole body into the air and kicked.”

Then came the announcement she was the state champion.

“I blacked out for a minute,” Hayward said, laughing. “I was almost about to cry, so I ran to my momma.”

Richards thinks the best is yet to come for Hayward.

“I feel she can dominate at the state championship in four individual events,” Richards said. “That is, if she keeps working at it.”

Hayward was also third in the 100 hurdles state final Saturday. Right now, she is simply wanting to repeat as state high-jump champion.

“I’m confident, 100% confident I can do it again,” she said.

logan hayward mug.jpg

Hayward

 SUBMITTED
