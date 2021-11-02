Henry Mack Dixon, coach of Hannah-Pamplico's first state championship team in any sport, dies

While Dixon coached various sports with dedication and distinction, his passion was track and field. Dixon amassed over 30 region track coach of the year honors. His teams won 11 region championships in track and field in addition to numerous individual track state titles.

In May 1987, the former Senator T.E. Smith introduced a concurrent resolution adopted by both the Senate and House to commend and congratulate Dixon and his boys' track team on gaining the school's first state championship in any sport by capturing the Class A state track crown. Dixon’s boys track team added the school’s second Class A state title in 1990 and his track team was state Class A runner-up in 1993.

Dixon was certified with the US Track and Field Association where he spent countless hours as an official at Coastal Carolina University and University of South Carolina track and field events. In July 2018, Dixon was recognized by South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association for 50 years of service. He was inducted into Hannah-Pamplico High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

Dixon participated actively in many organizations that promote the well-being of the community’s children and families, including his church, civic groups, and service organizations.

"Dixon was a sound source of advice and insight for faculty and staff and a trusted mentor for students and district leaders alike," A Facebook post by FSD2 stated. "He was a beloved public servant, community leader, father, and friend. Dixon will be greatly missed by all of us in the Hannah-Pamplico community. We are deeply indebted to him for his many years of service and his sincere commitment to all Raiders."

