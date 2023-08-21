FLORENCE, S.C. − The West Florence boys volleyball team earned the first victory in program history Monday in a match 2 sweep of Lakewood by scores of 25-4 and 25-9.
In the first match the Knights fell to Carolina Forest 25-12, 25-5.
MATCH 1
ACES: WF: Tallon Cannon 2.
KILLS: WF: Giovanni Gonzalez 5, Ian Park2, Jayton Brown 1, Jeremiah Cannon 1, Luke Lemaster 1.
BLOCKS: WF: J Cannon 1.
ASSISTS: WF: T. Cannon 5, Jacob Floyd 4, Matthew Brasington 1.
People are also reading…
DIGS: WF: Ben McCann 11, Gonzalez 4, T.Cannon 2, Floyd 2, Myles McLendon 1, Park 1.
MATCH 2
ACES: WF: Tallon Campbell 3, Giovanni Gonzalez 7, Pearson Frick-Mueksch 3, Miles McLendon 2, Luke Lemaster 2, Marquis Miles 2, Jacob Floyd 2, Wells McBride 1, Jeremiah Cannon 1, Nehemiah Curry 1.
KILLS: WF: J.Cannon 3, McBride 2, Gonzalez 1, Lemaster 1, Floyd 1, Brasington 1, Alex Bergfeld 1, T.Cannon 1.
BLOCKS: WF: J.Cannon 1, Jayton Brown 1, McBride 1.
ASSISTS: WF: T.Cannon 6, Brasington 3, Floyd 2.
DIGS: WF: Miles 2, Park 2, Frick-Mueksch 1, McCann 3.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Latta 3
Dillon 0
LATTA − Latta's girls volleyball team swept Dillon on Monday by scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-19.
ACES: Rylyn Marsh 3, Katelynn Roberts 3
KILLS: Rylyn Marsh 4, Katelynn Roberts 5, Aubrey Allen 11, Samantha Townsend 5
ASSISTS: Rylyn Marsh 30, Samantha Townsend 1.