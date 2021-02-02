Hines' heroics give Wilson thrilling win over West Florence

Powell made it clear who he wanted to take that final shot.

“I drew it up for him, and he got it done,” Powell said. “I told him to get to that left hand and take us home, and he took us home.”

It was an impressive win for Wilson, considering the Tigers fell behind 16-5 in the first quarter. West Florence’s Travis Cooper had a lot to do with that, scoring eight of his 12 points during the game’s first eight minutes.

But after two short surges, Wilson whittled the deficit to 23-20, and it was a close matchup until the game-ending buzzer.

Cooper, however, left the game with an ankle injury after making a putback that gave the Knights a 38-34 lead. And with Wilson having already resorted to a smaller lineup, relying on quickness on both ends, the Tigers then made their charge with an 8-3 run to take their first lead of the game — a Butler layup for a 42-41 lead. Butler finished with 15 points, as did teammate Josh Green.