Hines' heroics give Wilson thrilling win over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — NyJae’ Hines’ basket with 1.2 seconds left gave Wilson a 66-64 win at city rival West Florence Tuesday night.
First-year coach Carlos Powell’s Tigers improve to 3-0 in the first game since 2020 for both teams.
“This is definitely a confidence booster,” Powell said. “With the season having stopped and everything, this is a great thing for their mental health. Mental health is a big thing. I always tell them to work on their mental side and be in a great place, to try and be as positive as they can. And I think that’s what they did.”
West Florence had the ball with less than a minute left and the game tied at 64, but Wilson’s Brycen Boone swiped at the ball dribbled by Knights guard Darren Lloyd. When the ball got loose, Boone pounced on it and called time out with 15.7 seconds remaining.
“That was great defense by Brycen at midcourt. He dove on it and got the ball,” Powell said. “That’s just a testament to what kind of player he is. He’s a leader on the court.”
That set up Wilson’s game-winning play: A motion set during which Zandae Butler handed the ball to Hines, who went to the left side and made the game-winning shot.
“The play was drawn up for me, and I just took the chance,” Hines said. “I really wanted to win, so just took it all the way, and I made the shot.”
Powell made it clear who he wanted to take that final shot.
“I drew it up for him, and he got it done,” Powell said. “I told him to get to that left hand and take us home, and he took us home.”
It was an impressive win for Wilson, considering the Tigers fell behind 16-5 in the first quarter. West Florence’s Travis Cooper had a lot to do with that, scoring eight of his 12 points during the game’s first eight minutes.
But after two short surges, Wilson whittled the deficit to 23-20, and it was a close matchup until the game-ending buzzer.
Cooper, however, left the game with an ankle injury after making a putback that gave the Knights a 38-34 lead. And with Wilson having already resorted to a smaller lineup, relying on quickness on both ends, the Tigers then made their charge with an 8-3 run to take their first lead of the game — a Butler layup for a 42-41 lead. Butler finished with 15 points, as did teammate Josh Green.
After Wilson stretched its lead to five, a steal and layup by Terry McKithen sparked a 6-0 run that closed the third quarter for a 48-47 West lead. The Knights stretched their lead to 54-47 early in the fourth, but Wilson’s Jevon Brown answered with a 3-pointer, and the Tigers were back in it. Another Brown 3-pointer a short time later tied it at 58.
After Lloyd’s jumper tied it at 64 with 1:21 left, the game’s fate was left to a determination of will. Boone, who scored a team-high 18 points, made that move that set up Hines’ heroics.
West, which got in the bonus early in the second half, was 9 of 20 on free throws after halftime, and 17 of 33 for the game.
“We also missed a dozen shots in the lane,” said West coach Nate Livesay, whose team is now 4-2. “If you don’t make layups and free throws, it’s hard to win close games.”
West’s Avion McBride, meanwhile, scored a game-high 19 points, and Lloyd scored 11.
W;13;15;16;19--66
WF;21;11;16;16--64
WILSON (66)
Hines 8, Zandae Butler 15, Jones 2, Brycen Boone 18, Brown 8, Josh Green 15.
WEST FLORENCE (64)
Graves 7, Bruce 7, Darren Lloyd 11, McKithen 4, Avion McBride 19, Williams 3, Travis Cooper 12.
RECORDS: W 3-0, WF 4-2.