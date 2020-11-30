Historical powerhouses, surging contenders collide in state finals

The Swamp Foxes have been building to this point the past few years under State and have gotten a huge boost this postseason thanks to the play of running back Qua’Liek Crawford. Against Andrew Jackson, Barnwell and Andrews, the Marion senior has rushed for 570 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We’ve got to get off to a fast start,” State said. “… That’s how we started things last year. We wanted to come out with a bunch of young guys and set the tone with a lot of new players.

“We said if we could get that win, we’d keep moving forward and not look back, and that’s what we’ve done.”

The Wild Gators are aiming to carry trophy No. 11 back to Lake View and help coach Daryl King notch his second as a coach and third overall after winning as a player in 1991. They face Southside Christian at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Columbia at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

It was just four years ago that Lake View (8-0) won the 1A championship. The class that took over for that team the following season is now the senior class powering the team’s recent run. The Wild Gators haven’t allowed more than 22 points in any game this season and have scored at least 26 in every game.