Historical powerhouses, surging contenders collide in state finals

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of combined state football championships between Lake View and Abbeville high schools?
Twenty.
The number of combined championships between their opponents, Southside Christian and Marion, for this year’s 1A and 2A title games in Columbia?
One.
Perennial powers and surging contenders collide this weekend as both the Wild Gators and Panthers seek to add to their impressive resumes while the Sabres and Swamp Foxes hope to make some history of their own.
Marion (7-1) is back in the title game for the first time since 1987, and coach Randall State’s team is aiming for its first state crown in school history at 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High School.
Standing in the way, however, is 10-time champion Abbeville (10-0). The Panthers have won four of the past five overall titles and are looking for their seventh championship since 2010.
After losing to Saluda in the upper state final last year, Abbeville has steamrolled its way through a perfect season by outscoring opponents 475-38.
“Heavy underdogs,” State said. “So we’re just going in there and play free and play fast and try to keep our mistakes to a minimum.”
The Swamp Foxes have been building to this point the past few years under State and have gotten a huge boost this postseason thanks to the play of running back Qua’Liek Crawford. Against Andrew Jackson, Barnwell and Andrews, the Marion senior has rushed for 570 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We’ve got to get off to a fast start,” State said. “… That’s how we started things last year. We wanted to come out with a bunch of young guys and set the tone with a lot of new players.
“We said if we could get that win, we’d keep moving forward and not look back, and that’s what we’ve done.”
The Wild Gators are aiming to carry trophy No. 11 back to Lake View and help coach Daryl King notch his second as a coach and third overall after winning as a player in 1991. They face Southside Christian at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Columbia at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
It was just four years ago that Lake View (8-0) won the 1A championship. The class that took over for that team the following season is now the senior class powering the team’s recent run. The Wild Gators haven’t allowed more than 22 points in any game this season and have scored at least 26 in every game.
The year before Lake View won it, the Sabres (8-0) won their first and only football championship to date. Southside Christian had a number of firsts that year, including its first region title and first home playoff game.
The Sabres moved up to 2A immediately after that and haven’t gotten back to the title game, but they were perennial contenders the past few seasons. They’ve outscored opponents 349-59 this year and have held teams to fewer than 10 points six times.
