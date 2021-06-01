Hitting, fielding woes plague Darlington in Game 1 of state softball finals

After Andrews pitched five innings of no-hit ball Tuesday, the Demons finally figured how to hit off her. On their first attempt with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth, Emma Spradley hit a three-run homer.

That only appeared to strengthen Darlington's resolve. In the top of the seventh, with runners at first and second, Alayna Williamson hit a one-out, two-run double. Then, with two outs and Williamson at second, Ashton Goodwin drove her in with a single to left center to tie the game at 3.

But errors did the Falcons in during the bottom of the seventh. After Lugoff-Elgin's Camryn Jordan and Tomie Christofaro reached on errors, Darlington recorded an out. But the next batter, Sydney Branham, grounded to second baseman Katelyn Church, who aimed to start an inning-ending double play.

She tossed the ball to Naya Jones, who stepped on second for one out. But her throw to first was off target, and Jordan raced home to score and end the game.

The Falcons have shown poise time and time again this season with their backs to the wall. Before rallying from a four-run deficit to beat Colleton County and win lower state, Darlington also had to win twice against North Augusta in the same day to capture district.

Therefore, Wiley maintains confidence in his Falcons.