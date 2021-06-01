Hitting, fielding woes plague Darlington in Game 1 of state softball finals

LUGOFF, S.C. − Darlington's latest comeback bid fell short in Tuesday's Game 1 of the SCHSL Class 4A state finals.
After rallying from a 4-0 deficit to clinch the lower-state crown last week, the Falcons trailed 3-0 Tuesday against Lugoff-Elgin. And sure enough, coach Tim Wiley's team rallied to tie it in the top of the seventh.
The Demons, however, scored in the bottom half on an error during what would have been an inning-ending double play to win 4-3 and lead 1-0 in the best-of-three series.
Thursday's Game 2 is 6:30 p.m. on the Falcons' home field.
"It's a three-game series," Wiley said. "We played well up until the last inning with the errors. But we hit the ball, we just didn't get the two-out hits. Those things will come."
During Tuesday's first four innings, Darlington stranded five runners in scoring position. One of Darlington's best early chances was the first inning when Madie Andrews hit a one-out double. The Falcons then put runners at second and third with two outs before Katelyn Church grounded out to end the inning.
"If we pick up three of those runs, then it's 3-0 and that changes how we pitch everybody, that changes a lot of things in the game," Wiley said. "These kids don't understand that. I think the moment was too big for some of them. but they'll live and learn, and Thursday night is a different night. And, we'll have the fans in OUR favor."
After Andrews pitched five innings of no-hit ball Tuesday, the Demons finally figured how to hit off her. On their first attempt with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth, Emma Spradley hit a three-run homer.
That only appeared to strengthen Darlington's resolve. In the top of the seventh, with runners at first and second, Alayna Williamson hit a one-out, two-run double. Then, with two outs and Williamson at second, Ashton Goodwin drove her in with a single to left center to tie the game at 3.
But errors did the Falcons in during the bottom of the seventh. After Lugoff-Elgin's Camryn Jordan and Tomie Christofaro reached on errors, Darlington recorded an out. But the next batter, Sydney Branham, grounded to second baseman Katelyn Church, who aimed to start an inning-ending double play.
She tossed the ball to Naya Jones, who stepped on second for one out. But her throw to first was off target, and Jordan raced home to score and end the game.
The Falcons have shown poise time and time again this season with their backs to the wall. Before rallying from a four-run deficit to beat Colleton County and win lower state, Darlington also had to win twice against North Augusta in the same day to capture district.
Therefore, Wiley maintains confidence in his Falcons.
"Sometimes, in these three-game series, it's a good thing to take a close loss, knowing that you out-hit your opponent, you just didn't get the runs in," Wiley said. "So sometimes, it plays in your favor."
Ary McPhail was 2 for 2 for Darlington (24-5).
D;000;000;3--3;8;3
L-R;000;003;1--4;3;1
WP -- Spardley (7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB). LP -- Andrews (6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS -- D: Andrews 1-4, 2B, McPhail 2-2; Williamson 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. L-R: Spradley HR, 3 RBI; Emily Vinson 1-3, 2B.
RECORD: D 24-5.