Holliday to lead Wilson softball program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The face of Wilson High softball is changing, and Shanequa Holliday is looking to do the same for the program itself.

Holliday was recently announced as the Tigers’ new coach, replacing Myron Frieson, who served as a mentor the past few seasons, she said.

Frieson resigned in June after four seasons.

“He was definitely mentoring (the assistant coaches) for whenever that opportunity arose,” said Holliday, who has been an assistant and volunteer assistant with the program for the past few seasons. “He let his assistants step up and run things, so that was first-hand experience for me.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The familiarity with the team and the program should make for a smooth transition, Holliday said, as she looks to build off the 2020 season.

“The camaraderie with the girls was good last year, and we made some strides as well,” she added.

Holliday is a 2009 graduate of South Florence High School, where she played centerfield for longtime Bruins coach Bobby Jones. That experience has also been vital to her approach as a new coach, she said.