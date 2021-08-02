“Jaycee is a young player. He’s going to get better and better.”

During 11-on-11 drills, Horn was guarding DJ Moore, who was running a deep route. Horn was seen holding Moore as Sam Darnold threw an interception to safety Sean Chandler.

Horn was known at South Carolina for being a physical, shutdown corner.

“I definitely need to work on it,” Horn said of the defensive holding. “I definitely need to keep my hands out of there, but also still bring the physical mindset and physical attitude to the game.”

The Panthers took Horn No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He was the first defensive player taken off the board, after three quarterbacks, two wide receivers, a tight end and an offensive lineman were taken with the first seven picks.

Players picked within the first 10 picks are normally expected to be immediate contributors, and that’s what Horn will have to be in Year 1. Horn will likely have to start Week 1 opposite of fourth-year cornerback Donte Jackson with A.J. Bouye missing the first two games because of a suspension.