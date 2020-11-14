In final season under Joye, Carolina Academy advances to title game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilder added 90 yards and the decisive score in the fourth quarter while quarterback Matthew Joye finished with 49 yards to give the Bobcats 183 yards on the ground.

“We struggled up front somewhat, and we’ve got to do a better job there,” coach Joye said. “Controlling the ball is what I was really concerned with, but all-in-all, the biggest thing was we really fought, and I was proud of them.”

Special teams were where the game wound up falling in the Bobcats’ favor. Wilder had an early 2-point conversion run and Matthew Joye found Matt Gaskins for another in the first half.

The 16-7 halftime lead didn’t last, however. Orangeburg Prep running back Dylan Wilson carried the bulk of the load for the Indians all night, and he found the end zone three times.

His second score cut the deficit to 16-13, and it stayed that way after a botched extra point attempt. That proved costly for Orangeburg Prep, which got within 22-21 after Wilson’s third TD and a 2-point conversion of its own with 4:56 remaining in the game.

But Brown, Wilder and company made sure the Indians never touched the ball again. A penalty and two rushing first downs sealed the victory for the Bobcats as the celebration began even before the final seconds ticked off.