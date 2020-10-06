In SCHSL playoffs, quarantine can mean forfeit

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- In a SCHSL memo today to its superintendents, principals and athletic directors that was obtained by the Morning News, commissioner Jerome Singleton stated if a team in the SCHSL playoffs is under a quarantine for an extended period that would keep it from playing in its upcoming scheduled playoff game, that quarantined team would have to forfeit.

Singleton then addressed the possibility of teams hiding a positive COVID-19 test so that team doesn't HAVE to forfeit a playoff game.

"While this format makes things challenging, I am confident the member schools will continue to practice health and safety measures and not compromise the health and safety of any member school athlete, coach and staff for the sake of competing in a playoff contest.

"Health and safety first. Wins and losses later!" he added.

In the SCHSL regular season, games have the chance to be made up at a later date. Teams can even go looking for another opponent in the regular season if a later date against that same opponent can't be worked out.

Also in the memo, Singleton talked about the efforts to clarify what constitutes contact tracing.

The DHEC defines it as being within six feet for 15 minutes or longer.