 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In SCHSL playoffs, quarantine can mean forfeit
0 comments
breaking
SCHSL Playoffs

In SCHSL playoffs, quarantine can mean forfeit

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- In a SCHSL memo today to its superintendents, principals and athletic directors that was obtained by the Morning News, commissioner Jerome Singleton stated if a team in the SCHSL playoffs is under a quarantine for an extended period that would keep it from playing in its upcoming scheduled playoff game, that quarantined team would have to forfeit.

Singleton then addressed the possibility of teams hiding a positive COVID-19 test so that team doesn't HAVE to forfeit a playoff game.

"While this format makes things challenging, I am confident the member schools will continue to practice health and safety measures and not compromise the health and safety of any member school athlete, coach and staff for the sake of competing in a playoff contest.

"Health and safety first. Wins and losses later!" he added.

In the SCHSL regular season, games have the chance to be made up at a later date. Teams can even go looking for another opponent in the regular season if a later date against that same opponent can't be worked out.

Also in the memo, Singleton talked about the efforts to clarify what constitutes contact tracing.

The DHEC defines it as being within six feet for 15 minutes or longer.

After teams are asking if that 15 minutes counts as consecutive or cumulative, the DHEC stated in the memo:

"When the 15 minutes is consecutive, there is no debate. It CAN be cumulative IF the contact occurs within the same event or day. The 15 minutes will likely be cumulative if it occurs within the same practice or game."

While addressing playoff tickets, Singleton wrote, "As we explore a process for the playoffs and spectators, the league office will provide some directions for the member schools as it relates to ticket sales, league passes and spectators.

SCHSL LOGO
0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Related to this story

Most Popular

West Florence beats Hartsville 33-28
High School

West Florence beats Hartsville 33-28

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence quarterback George Derrick Floyd completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Snyder with 6:15 left, and that was the difference in the Knights' 33-28 win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert