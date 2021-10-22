 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
INFOGRAPHIC: History of the South Florence-West Florence football rivalry
0 Comments

INFOGRAPHIC: History of the South Florence-West Florence football rivalry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
scott_graphic.png
PHOTOS BY WILLIAM HESTER & DAVID YEAZELL. ILLUSTRATION BY MATTHEW ROBERTSON

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Here is an infographic detailing every game story and every front page from the previous 53 football games between West Florence and South Florence High Schools. Just click on the link below:

https://www.thinglink.com/scene/1109963629911867395

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert