Iseman banking on Vikings' experience

LATTA, S.C. – Latta football coach Brandon Iseman hopes experience pays off for his Vikings. After his team went 3-8 in 2019, he definitely thinks that the experience gained from those ups and downs can go a long way toward determining success this year.
“We only graduated like five seniors, so we should have an experienced team, at that,” Iseman said. “But we’ve got to have depth up front on both sides of the ball while finding those guys who can go both ways that we can count on.”
Offense
One of those players who benefited from last year’s experience is quarterback Trey Pelt, who started for the Vikings in 2019.
“The biggest difference in him this year, compared to last year, is his growth mentally,” Iseman said. “He has a better grasp of things on the field, so things have hopefully slowed down for him. He’s a stronger and bigger kid now, so that should also help him.”
At running back, the Vikings feature Tysean Johnson and Chris McRae.
“Those are both guys we have coming back at that position,” Iseman said. “Tysean is a smaller back, more elusive and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Chris, meanwhile, is more of a power back. So in those short-yardage situations, he could be a big factor.”
When Pelt throws the ball, he will have plenty of targets. Among them is Jamar Jones.
“Jamar has done a lot for us,” Iseman said. “He is more of an elusive kid, and he’s quick and good in space. Also, we return Phillip Davis, who is similar to Jamar in that he’s good at the slot position.”
Latta should also be stout at offensive line with potentially five seniors there. Iseman said the standout is left guard Caleb Bailey.
“He’s a really good player, an undersized lineman, but he’s very athletic and kind of a nasty kid in the trenches,” Iseman said. “He plays hard and is physical. He plays a lot bigger than he looks.”
Defense
At defensive line, Iseman said the Vikings return three starters, one of which will be a senior, defensive end Kwame Hennegan.
“We’ll return him at one end, and the other one will be Dashad Smith,” Iseman said. “Kwame is a big guy, more of a run stopper, and Dashad is more of the type to get up on the ball and put pressure on the offense.”
The Vikings, though, are young at linebacker.
“We’ll return one guy, Alex Strickland, a linebacker,” Iseman said. “He’ll be the lone senior. But as for the other three guys, we’re kind of working it out as we speak. I don’t know how that’s going to play out.”
Iseman, though, likes what he sees of Strickland.
“Alex is bigger and stronger and has more experience now,” Iseman said. “He has a year of being on the field under his belt.”
In the secondary, McRae is expected to be the leader at that position.
“He’s super-aggressive,” Iseman said. “He likes to be in the box, and he likes to tackle. That’s what makes it a really good situation for us to have him back there.”
Special teams
Krish Patel, in whom Iseman is confident with field goals from as far out as 40 yards, will handle field goals again as well as kickoffs.
The Vikings are still deciding who the punter will be.
