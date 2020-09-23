Iseman banking on Vikings' experience

LATTA, S.C. – Latta football coach Brandon Iseman hopes experience pays off for his Vikings. After his team went 3-8 in 2019, he definitely thinks that the experience gained from those ups and downs can go a long way toward determining success this year.

“We only graduated like five seniors, so we should have an experienced team, at that,” Iseman said. “But we’ve got to have depth up front on both sides of the ball while finding those guys who can go both ways that we can count on.”

Offense

One of those players who benefited from last year’s experience is quarterback Trey Pelt, who started for the Vikings in 2019.

“The biggest difference in him this year, compared to last year, is his growth mentally,” Iseman said. “He has a better grasp of things on the field, so things have hopefully slowed down for him. He’s a stronger and bigger kid now, so that should also help him.”

At running back, the Vikings feature Tysean Johnson and Chris McRae.