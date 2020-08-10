It's official: Southern 500 to host limited fans

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Southern 500, which starts 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway to start this year’s NASCAR Cup playoffs, will host limited fans. It's not known how many fans, exactly, at this point. Also, according to a track media advisory, additional information on camping will be made available to fans in the near future.

The state Department of Commerce last week OK’d the track to host up to 8,000 attendees for what will be the 71st running of the Southern 500. The Sept. 5 Xfinity race, as well as the Sept. 6 afternoon truck race, will not be conducted in front of fans inside the raceway, which holds a grandstand capacity of 47,000.

"The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series Playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway," track President Kerry Tharp stated in a media advisory. "After successfully hosting the sport's return to competition in May, the track Too Tough to Tame will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience."