Jackie Hayes retires as Dillon's football coach after guiding program to 7 state crowns

DILLON, S.C. −Jackie Hayes, who coached his alma mater, Dillon High School, to seven state championships, has retired from that position.
He will remain as athletic director at Dillon and Lake View high schools until July 1.
He submitted his resignation letter Monday, and it was approved by the Dillon District 4 board Monday night.
After July 1, Hayes will become director of operations for the district.
