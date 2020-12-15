 Skip to main content
Jackie Hayes retires as Dillon's football coach after guiding program to 7 state crowns
Jackie Hayes retires as Dillon's football coach after guiding program to 7 state crowns

SCHSL Class 3A 2019 State Championship Game

Dillon High School football coach Jackie Hayes watches the action in the 2019 SCHSL Class 3A championship game against the Chapman Panthers in Columbia.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DILLON, S.C. −Jackie Hayes, who coached his alma mater, Dillon High School, to seven state championships, has retired from that position.

He will remain as athletic director at Dillon and Lake View high schools until July 1.

He submitted his resignation letter Monday, and it was approved by the Dillon District 4 board Monday night.

After July 1, Hayes will become director of operations for the district.

THE JACKIE HAYES FILE

--336-56 record and 7 state championships

--19 years in a row with 10 or more wins

--In 26 of his 29 years as coach, the Wildcats won 10 or more games.

--29 winning seasons

--Never missed playoffs.

--14 state finals appearances

--Eight straight state finals appearances (2012-19), and 11 out of 12 seasons (2008-10, 2012-19).

--19 lower-state finals

--14 lower-state championships

--21 region crowns

--Was assistant, and head coach, of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

--Was assistant and head coach of the North-South Game

--Head coach of the Junior Shrine Bowl

--Assistant coach in the Offense/Defense Game

--Served as President of the South Carolina Athletic Directors Association.

--SCHSL Executive Committee Member

--Ranks 32 in best career winning percentage, nationally, according to MaxPreps.

--Program has been voted as team of the decade

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

