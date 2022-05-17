Jamari Bennett hopes to add another 100 meters state title, this time at West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Winning the state 100 meters affords athletes another honor: Fastest in South Carolina.

Jamari Bennett won last year’s Class A state 100 at 11 seconds at Timmonsville.

Now at West Florence, he appears primed to do it again, this time in 4A. During this past Saturday’s lower-state meet at Wilson High School, Bennett won at 10.68. As a result, he will be seeded first in this Saturday’s state meet at Spring Valley.

“He has that type of personality,” West track coach Rich Wideman said Saturday. “He gets along with everybody on the team and is just fun to be around. I love the kid. You have kids you enjoy coaching, and you have kids that you love coaching. I love coaching Jamari.”

Wilson’s Melvin Hunter might be Bennett’s biggest threat state threat after finishing second at lower state just .02 seconds slower. This past Saturday’s upper-state 100 winner, Dreher’s Caleb Timmons, was timed at 10.75.

The moment was not lost on Bennett that he is the lower-state champion in a class much larger than last year's.

“It feels good,” Bennett said after Saturday’s win. “At first, I doubted I could do it, coming from a 1A school. But, I wanted to prove them wrong.”

Bennett’s lower-state win sent a clear message:

“I want to repeat,” he said. “I told them I wasn’t going to lose.”

On Saturday, Bennett made no question about it he would win.

“If you’re in the lead, you’re going to win,” Bennett said. “You just get that feeling. If you think you’re going to win, and you’re in the lead, you just want to go faster.”

Bennett then talked about the differences in his performance from last year.

“My work ethic is harder; they push us and push us to work to our best ability,” Bennett said. “The coaches always make sure we’re doing something in practice.”

But enough with the past. Bennett looks ahead to simply getting better for the next race that matters most.

Bennett is keeping things as normal as possible.

“I want to work even harder this week,” he said. “Put in more work, make full runs at practice and keep working hard.”

