Jamera Madison sparks Darlington girls in victory over Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darlington's Jamera Madison did a little bit of everything in Thursday's first half.

She sank a 3-pointer right behind the line, then another way behind the line. She even faked an assist before leaving her feet for a successful layup.

It was that type of half for Madison and the Falcons, and it was that kind of half for the Wilson Tigers.

Madison's normal-range 3-pointer broke an 8-8 score and sparked an 8-0 run, and the Falcons won 48-36. She scored all 15 of her points before halftime.

"I like how she took her time to get a good shot selection," Darlington coach Shaniqua Bennett said. "She also worked to get more players involved. She's got more work to do, but she's coming along."

It was the fourth win in five games for Bennett's team, which was led by the inside presence of Sommer Joseph, who finished with a game-high 20.

"I tell them all the time to play a solid game, execute on both ends of the floor and do the small things," Bennett said. "I feel if we do the small things, play our game and play our speed, we will always come out on top."