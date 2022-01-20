Jamera Madison sparks Darlington girls in victory over Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darlington's Jamera Madison did a little bit of everything in Thursday's first half.
She sank a 3-pointer right behind the line, then another way behind the line. She even faked an assist before leaving her feet for a successful layup.
It was that type of half for Madison and the Falcons, and it was that kind of half for the Wilson Tigers.
Madison's normal-range 3-pointer broke an 8-8 score and sparked an 8-0 run, and the Falcons won 48-36. She scored all 15 of her points before halftime.
"I like how she took her time to get a good shot selection," Darlington coach Shaniqua Bennett said. "She also worked to get more players involved. She's got more work to do, but she's coming along."
It was the fourth win in five games for Bennett's team, which was led by the inside presence of Sommer Joseph, who finished with a game-high 20.
"I tell them all the time to play a solid game, execute on both ends of the floor and do the small things," Bennett said. "I feel if we do the small things, play our game and play our speed, we will always come out on top."
Seven points from that game-changing 8-0 run were scored by none other than Madison. She sank two free throws before showing some razzle-dazzle while faking an assist en route to a layup that gave Darlington (12-3 overall, 2-3 Region 6-4A) a 15-8 lead at first quarter's end.
Sommer Joseph sank a free throw to make it 16-8 before the Tigers scored again. After Wilson threatened to make a run, getting within 19-15, Madison took control once again. She scored on a layup and then shot a long-range 3 that went through nothing but net for a 24-15 advantage.
A Joseph layup then gave the Falcons their first double-double digit lead at 26-15.
One other key to Darlington's first half was drawing enough Wilson fouls to get into the bonus with just more than 30 seconds left in the first quarter. As a result, Darlington attempted 14 first-half free throws and made seven of them.
On the defensive end, the Falcons' Tamiya Benton made her presence known with a couple of blocks. And in one instance late in the third quarter, Madison went up for a layup and indeed dished the ball to Benton for a layup that gave the Falcons a 40-24 lead.
"We also love how Jamera can dish the ball out because it shows to her teammates she trusts them," Bennett said.
Wilson (2-9, 0-4) was led by El’riyonna Johnson's 13 points, followed by Janiya Swinton with 11.
"They started hitting a bunch of shots, and we weren't getting back on defense. (Madison) opened it up for them," Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said.