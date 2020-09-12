 Skip to main content
Jeff Bley won't return as South Florence girls' basketball coach
breaking

Jeff Bley won't return as South Florence girls' basketball coach

West Florence vs. South Florence

South Florence head coach Jeff Bley points out some direction during the West Florence vs. South Florence girls basketball game on February 7, 2020, in Florence, SC.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- According to Florence One Schools' human resources site, Jeff Bley will not return as South Florence High School's girls' basketball coach.

According to the F1S website, the job advertisement was posted Friday. It's unclear whether Bley resigned or was fired.

In 2007, Bley coached the Latta girls' basketball team to a state championship.

Bley had coached the Bruins since the 2012-13 campaign, after coaching the Darlington girls for one season. As coach of the Bruins' Bley's record was 70-109. 

His overall record is 216-209.

WILL BE UPDATED

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

