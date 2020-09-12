Jeff Bley won't return as South Florence girls' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- According to Florence One Schools' human resources site, Jeff Bley will not return as South Florence High School's girls' basketball coach.
According to the F1S website, the job advertisement was posted Friday. It's unclear whether Bley resigned or was fired.
In 2007, Bley coached the Latta girls' basketball team to a state championship.
Bley had coached the Bruins since the 2012-13 campaign, after coaching the Darlington girls for one season. As coach of the Bruins' Bley's record was 70-109.
His overall record is 216-209.
WILL BE UPDATED
