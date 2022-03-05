Jevon Brown once again strong from 3-point range in Wilson boys' state championship win

FLORENCE, S.C. − One key to Wilson's success during the latter part of this season depended on one variable: Jevon must be on.

After not making any 3-pointers during losses to Hartsville and West Florence, Brown found more of a groove as the playoffs neared.

Once the postseason arrived, Brown was unstoppable, shooting greater than 50 percent. But he saved his best for Wilson's final game as he made 5 of 6 3-pointers to finish with a Class 4A state championship game high 20 points. As a result, the Tigers won their first state title since 2007 with a 52-43 win over A.C. Flora at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

During Wilson's 52-43 win over A.C. Flora, Brown made four 3-pointers during the first half alone.

"I don't know how many times I have to keep telling everybody, college coaches included. Jevon is our best shooter out there, hands down," Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. "It's not even close. His confidence is through the roof."

Brown, whose 3-pointer gave Wilson the momentum for good during its lower-state championship win against West Florence, was more than ready to start strong during Saturday's state final at the USC Convocation Center.