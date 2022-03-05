 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jevon Brown once again strong from 3-point range in Wilson boys' state championship win
Jevon Brown once again strong from 3-point range in Wilson boys' state championship win

IMG_1434.png

Jevon Brown made five 3-pointers during Saturday's state championship game, won by Wilson by the score of 52-43 against A.C. Flora.

FLORENCE, S.C. − One key to Wilson's success during the latter part of this season depended on one variable: Jevon must be on.

After not making any 3-pointers during losses to Hartsville and West Florence, Brown found more of a groove as the playoffs neared.

Once the postseason arrived, Brown was unstoppable, shooting greater than 50 percent. But he saved his best for Wilson's final game as he made 5 of 6 3-pointers to finish with a Class 4A state championship game high 20 points. As a result, the Tigers won their first state title since 2007 with a 52-43 win over A.C. Flora at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

During Wilson's 52-43 win over A.C. Flora, Brown made four 3-pointers during the first half alone.

"I don't know how many times I have to keep telling everybody, college coaches included. Jevon is our best shooter out there, hands down," Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. "It's not even close. His confidence is through the roof."

Brown, whose 3-pointer gave Wilson the momentum for good during its lower-state championship win against West Florence, was more than ready to start strong during Saturday's state final at the USC Convocation Center.

He scored the game's first points on a 3-pointer. After teammate Josh Green sank a 3-pointer of his own, Dominick Jones drove the lane before kicking the ball back out to Brown, whose second 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 9-3 lead.

But Brown wasn't done, making yet another 3-pointer with 3:40 left in the first quarter to give Wilson a 14-3 advantage.

"It's my work ethic," Brown said. "It's like I'm always in the gym working and trying to do the best I can. My teammates come through behind me. Our fans are behind me, everybody. I knew I was on."

The turning points for Brown this season were talks by Powell which gave him more confidence in his shot.

"All year, he had the utmost confidence in me since Day 1 -- even when I didn't have it in myself," Brown said. "He always had it in me. I already knew what I could do tonight.

"And I did."

