Jimmy White, Don Cribb elected to South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former coaches Jimmy White (Hartsville) and the late Don Cribb (Marion and Latta) were elected Tuesday to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
White, the namesake of the Red Foxes’ baseball field, guided the program to state crowns in 1981 and ‘86 while winning 519 games. Cribb, who died last year, guided Latta to state championships in 2015 and ‘18 while winning 531.
Current Hartsville coach Tony Gainey was on White’s 1981 state championship team.
“I can’t think of anybody more deserving, and to have him go in with (Cribb), who was another super guy, that’s special,” Gainey said of White, who also coached Hartsville to two state runner-up finishes. “Coach White was one of those guys, while he was coaching you, that you probably didn’t enjoy it much because he was tough.
“He demanded 100% out of you every day,” he added. “I like to think that I carry that over and try to do a lot of the things the way he did. Obviously, it has worked.”
Cribb, who even coached Latta last season while battling cancer, is also remembered fondly. He coached at Marion, then took over the Vikings for the 2012 season. He coached the Swamp Foxes to two state runner-up finishes, and then guided the Vikings to five consecutive state finals, from 2014 through 2018.
Current Latta coach Robbie Brown talked about what Cribb meant to him.
“Coach Cribb instilled grit and toughness within the program. His expectation is the seed within our program. His commitment is the watering method for that seed,” Brown said. “And his love for the game encompassed the many years of success. Coach Cribb will always have a place in Latta Baseball; he will always be in the midst of our program through spirit. Most importantly, his excellence will always be the standard.”
Count Latta assistant athletic director, Brandon Iseman, as another who will miss Cribb and is happy for his honor.
“For me, personally, anytime as a young coach you get the opportunity to work with someone like coach Cribb, who has so much experience and so many stories, it was obviously a blessing for me,” Iseman said. “He certainly molded my career, for sure.”