Jimmy White, Don Cribb elected to South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former coaches Jimmy White (Hartsville) and the late Don Cribb (Marion and Latta) were elected Tuesday to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.

White, the namesake of the Red Foxes’ baseball field, guided the program to state crowns in 1981 and ‘86 while winning 519 games. Cribb, who died last year, guided Latta to state championships in 2015 and ‘18 while winning 531.

Current Hartsville coach Tony Gainey was on White’s 1981 state championship team.

“I can’t think of anybody more deserving, and to have him go in with (Cribb), who was another super guy, that’s special,” Gainey said of White, who also coached Hartsville to two state runner-up finishes. “Coach White was one of those guys, while he was coaching you, that you probably didn’t enjoy it much because he was tough.

“He demanded 100% out of you every day,” he added. “I like to think that I carry that over and try to do a lot of the things the way he did. Obviously, it has worked.”