Johnsonville baseball dominates Hannah-Pamplico in region opener for both teams

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Johnsonville pitcher Gavin Davis kept Hannah-Pamplico at bay. The Flashes’ offense, meanwhile, attacked from the start.

Coach Quentin Davis’ Flashes led 7-0 after two innings and won 16-2 in a game which ended after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

Davis struck out seven batters in six innings, and Baine Stone went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI. Teammate Pierson Prosser went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple.

Gavin Davis set the tone from the start.

“He filled up the strike zone,” said Davis, whose team improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-A. “He’s been a bulldog since he got on varsity. He just goes right at guys, and that’s what he did tonight. He threw strikes, and our guys made plays behind him.”

Run-scoring doubles in the second inning by Reid Baxley and Stone, followed by an RBI single from Stephen Trippett, helped increase the Flashes’ lead to 7-0.

“Lately, we had been getting off to slow starts,” Quentin Davis said. “We wanted to start on those guys early because they’re a scrappy bunch. I said if we get out on them and we put up a couple of zeroes on their end, we’d be all right.”

That was more than enough for Gavin Davis, whose torque during his delivery often caused his cap to fly off.

“I told him we were going to get some bobbi pins,” Quentin Davis said, laughing. “But for a kid that size who throws as hard as he does, he’s got to use his body in different ways. And, he does a good job at it.”

The Flashes then added eight in the sixth to put Friday’s game away, starting with Prosser’s triple to lead things off. Stone ended it with a two-run double to account for the Flashes’ 16-2 lead.

“We didn’t throw strikes like we needed to,” H-P coach Hal Lambert said. “And, we definitely didn’t hit the ball like we needed to. (Johnsonville) took advantage of the opportunities we gave them, and we couldn’t put the bat on the ball. We struck out instead of putting the bat on the ball and getting some runs.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.