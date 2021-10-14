 Skip to main content
Johnsonville beats Hannah-Pamplico 60-52
Johnsonville beats Hannah-Pamplico 60-52

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- In this rivalry renewed between Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville, the game surpassed the hype as the Flashes won 60-52 Thursday night.

WILL BE UPDATED

H-P;22;8;6;22--52

J;7;14;15;24--60

FIRST QUARTER

HP -- Josh McNeil 8 pass from Zander Poston (Floyd Eaddy run), 9:53

J -- Daquan Burroughs 3 run (Reid Baxley kick), 5:39

HP -- Cyrus Ellison 60 pass from Poston (Jason Graham pass from Poston), 5:25

HP -- Floyd Eaddy 71 pass from Poston (pass failed), :33.2

SECOND QUARTER

J -- Burroughs 5 run (Quintrell Burroughs run), 10:00

HP -- Tae Sellers 35 pass from Poston (Graham run), 5:23

J -- Travis Wilson 6 run (run failed), 3:04

THIRD QUARTER

J -- Burroughs 55 run (Wyatt Smith pass from Malik Shippy), 11:43

HP -- Eaddy 67 run (run failed), 10:25

J -- Quintrel Burroughs 10 run (Baxley kick), 2:48

FOURTH QUARTER

HP -- James Davis 3 pass from Poston (Eaddy run), 11:21

J -- Travis Wilson 37 pass from Shippy (Quintrel Burroughs run), 9:45

J -- Daquan Burroughs 78 run (D. Burroughs run), 6:36

HP -- Sellers 26 pass from Poston (Floyd run), 5:34

J -- Daquan Burroughs 6 run (Quintrel Burroughs run), 2:29

