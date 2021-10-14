Johnsonville beats Hannah-Pamplico 60-52

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- In this rivalry renewed between Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville, the game surpassed the hype as the Flashes won 60-52 Thursday night.
H-P;22;8;6;22--52
J;7;14;15;24--60
FIRST QUARTER
HP -- Josh McNeil 8 pass from Zander Poston (Floyd Eaddy run), 9:53
J -- Daquan Burroughs 3 run (Reid Baxley kick), 5:39
HP -- Cyrus Ellison 60 pass from Poston (Jason Graham pass from Poston), 5:25
HP -- Floyd Eaddy 71 pass from Poston (pass failed), :33.2
SECOND QUARTER
J -- Burroughs 5 run (Quintrell Burroughs run), 10:00
HP -- Tae Sellers 35 pass from Poston (Graham run), 5:23
J -- Travis Wilson 6 run (run failed), 3:04
THIRD QUARTER
J -- Burroughs 55 run (Wyatt Smith pass from Malik Shippy), 11:43
HP -- Eaddy 67 run (run failed), 10:25
J -- Quintrel Burroughs 10 run (Baxley kick), 2:48
FOURTH QUARTER
HP -- James Davis 3 pass from Poston (Eaddy run), 11:21
J -- Travis Wilson 37 pass from Shippy (Quintrel Burroughs run), 9:45
J -- Daquan Burroughs 78 run (D. Burroughs run), 6:36
HP -- Sellers 26 pass from Poston (Floyd run), 5:34
J -- Daquan Burroughs 6 run (Quintrel Burroughs run), 2:29
