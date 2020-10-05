Johnsonville football 2-0 for first time since 2012

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville is 2-0 for the first time since 2012, when the Flashes reached the Class A, Division I state final under then-coach, Lewis Lineberger.
The Flashes’ style, however, has nothing to do with their nickname.
It has taken time, hard work.
And an observation and practicing of the principles third-year coach Ken Cribb has preached.
“I’m glad for the kids,” Cribb said. “They’ve worked hard and hadn’t seen a lot of success these past few years (a losing record in 2016 and ‘17). But that hard work is starting to pay off. I’m just happy for them. Hopefully, we’ve got things pointed in the right direction. But we’ve still got a long ways to go.”
A big part of what has gotten Johnsonville this far is its running game, led by Daquan Burroughs (32 rushes for 273 yards and six touchdowns), followed by Quintrel Burroughs (21-176) and Javion Thompkins (15-106).
“We changed the offense a little bit from last year,” Cribb said. “The last couple of years, we had operated from the spread. But this year, we’ve gone to more powerful formations like the I-formation since our offensive line is so strong. I thought that fit our kids a little bit better. It’s old-school football at its best.”
And Cribb also had plenty to say about Daquan Burroughs, a sophomore.
“He’s a good one,” Cribb said. “He has a God-given talent. He had a good year last year once he settled in as a freshman. He’s a good one, and is going to be a good one. I’ll be happy to have him around for a couple more years.”
Every I-formation set, however, needs a strong and effective offensive line (led by left guard Tyson McFadden, center Willie Carter), and that has also been one of Johnsonville’s advantages. Through two games, the Flashes have rushed for 615 yards (7.1 per carry) and have gone 9 of 15 through the air for 48 yards.
“Our offensive line is outstanding, there are no superstars there. They go up and work every day. (Offensive line coach Matt Rhodes) works with them and does a great job. Our line is not overly big or overly fast. But they just get after it and have some pretty good techniques and are really coachable kids.”
And regardless of the Flashes’ inexperience, that hasn’t been a factor thus far.
"They’ve been running around like a chicken with its head cut off. They might not have always known where they were going, but they were going hard,” Cribb said. “Hustle makes up for a lot of mistakes.”
Of course, Cribb has had his own share of success so he knows what to say at the right time, and the players respect him.
He spent 19 years as Hemingway’s coach — the final 11 as the Tigers’ athletic director. He went 101-36 there and is the program’s second-winningest coach behind Ralph Harrell. Cribb’s Hemingway program also won five region crowns, including four undefeated regular seasons, and the Tigers reached three Class A lower-state finals, winning one in 2011.
After a two-season coaching stint at Georgetown, Cribb has been at Hemingway since 2018. While rebuilding Johnsonville’s program, Cribb knows there will always be challenges, another of which is second-ranked Lake View visiting the Flashes Friday night.
“It’s a good measuring stick,” Cribb said. “(Wild Gators coach Daryl King) does a great job coaching them. They have a great combination of great players and great coaches. Anytime you’ve got that, they’ll be trouble. Right now, we’re just worried about us trying to get better every day and teaching these kids a little football. And on Friday night, we’ll see where we stand and then go back to work the next week and see if we can get a little better.”
