Johnsonville football 2-0 for first time since 2012

“He’s a good one,” Cribb said. “He has a God-given talent. He had a good year last year once he settled in as a freshman. He’s a good one, and is going to be a good one. I’ll be happy to have him around for a couple more years.”

Every I-formation set, however, needs a strong and effective offensive line (led by left guard Tyson McFadden, center Willie Carter), and that has also been one of Johnsonville’s advantages. Through two games, the Flashes have rushed for 615 yards (7.1 per carry) and have gone 9 of 15 through the air for 48 yards.

“Our offensive line is outstanding, there are no superstars there. They go up and work every day. (Offensive line coach Matt Rhodes) works with them and does a great job. Our line is not overly big or overly fast. But they just get after it and have some pretty good techniques and are really coachable kids.”

And regardless of the Flashes’ inexperience, that hasn’t been a factor thus far.

"They’ve been running around like a chicken with its head cut off. They might not have always known where they were going, but they were going hard,” Cribb said. “Hustle makes up for a lot of mistakes.”

Of course, Cribb has had his own share of success so he knows what to say at the right time, and the players respect him.