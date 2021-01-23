Johnsonville girls roll past Hannah-Pamplico

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- The Johnsonville girls' basketball team outscored Hannah-Pamplico 20-4 during the first quarter and won 58-33 Friday night.
TaNiya Timmons led Johnsonville with 27 points, followed by Terionna Nesmith with 10.
H-P;4;6;11;12—33
J;20;7;15;16--58
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (33)
Peterson 5, Lowder 4, Graham 9, Turner 2, Wilson 8, Poston 2, Kelly 1, Davis 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (58)
TaNiya Timmons 27, Hamilton 5, Terionna Nesmith 10, Graham 7, Wright 4, Eaddy 2, Verner 3.
