Johnsonville girls roll past Hannah-Pamplico
Johnsonville vs. Hannah Pamplico

Willanna Peterson (1) gets run into by TaNija Timmons (3) as she shoots the ball during Johnsonville vs. Hannah Pamplico girls basketball game on January 22, 2021 in Johnsonville, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- The Johnsonville girls' basketball team outscored Hannah-Pamplico 20-4 during the first quarter and won 58-33 Friday night.

TaNiya Timmons led Johnsonville with 27 points, followed by Terionna Nesmith with 10.

H-P;4;6;11;12—33

J;20;7;15;16--58

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (33)

Peterson 5, Lowder 4, Graham 9, Turner 2, Wilson 8, Poston 2, Kelly 1, Davis 2.

JOHNSONVILLE (58)

TaNiya Timmons 27, Hamilton 5, Terionna Nesmith 10, Graham 7, Wright 4, Eaddy 2, Verner 3.

Tags

Prep Sports Writer

