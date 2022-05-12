Johnsonville hires Casey Geter as boys' basketball coach

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville hired Casey Geter to coach its boys’ basketball team. He replaces Harris Avant, who resigned after coaching the Flashes for 25 years.

Geter coached for four years at Columbia High, which went 4-18 this past season. He was also an assistant on Abbeville’s 2016 Class 2A state championship squad.

When Geter heard the Johnsonville job opened, he was immediately interested.

“It’s just a small-town feel where everybody knows everybody, and you have kids come from the middle school all the way up,” Geter said. “I like that small-town feel better than the city life.”

Geter was an all-state selection at Midland Valley and played college basketball at Belmont Abbey before graduating from Augusta.

The key to succeeding at Johnsonville is already something Geter focuses on.

“It’s going to be discipline,” he said. “That has to come first. If you have players who are disciplined enough to play the game, you can teach new skills and sets. If they’re well-disciplined on the court, they’ll do what you need them to do to win games.”

Geter’s style of play at Johnsonville promises to be fast.

“From the time I’ve been with the team and from what I’ve seen on film, the transition game will be well versed,” Geter said. “I don’t see many 6-7 or 6-8 guys walking around there. So, we’ll play a real, fast-tempo style. We’ve got to look at who’s the state champion, and that’s Calhoun County, and they play an up-tempo game. That’s who you want to beat.”

Geter noticed a lot of track banners in Johnsonville’s gym. He said he wants to build that kind of legacy in basketball.

“That’s what we’re starting on now,” Geter said. “I want the kids to know I’m coming to enhance what they already have. Most coaches want to come in and change things. But I just want to enhance that. They’ve had winning coaches (Avant coached Johnsonville to a state final in 2012), but they just hadn’t gotten over the top yet. So, I want to enhance them and get them over the top.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.