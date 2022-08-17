Johnsonville hopes defense can catch up to offense

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb has a blueprint for success that produced five region championships, four unbeaten regular seasons and appearances in three lower-state finals (even a state final). That was from his 11 years at Hemingway.

One key part of that blueprint was defense.

Ironically, that’s the one part the Flashes are trying to improve upon the most.

“We’ve got to get better on defense; we were pretty good on offense last year,” Cribb said. “We averaged around 40 points per game or something like that. But our defense wasn’t very good. If we want to take that next step, we’re going to have to be better on defense.”

Johnsonville, based on last year’s point production, already has a potent offense.

“We just try to do things the right way,” said Cribb, whose team went 4-4 last year. “And if you work hard and do things the right way, then success will find you. That’s what we’re banking on and shooting for. And, we’ll go from there.”

OFFENSE

Junior Malik Shippy returns at quarterback after throwing for 720 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

“He’ll be a three-year starter and he’s a good kid, a hard worker,” Cribb said. “He’s the kind of kid you want playing at that position; that’s for sure.”

Cribb thinks Shippy is perfect for his system.

“He’s probably the smartest football player I’ve ever had,” Cribb said. “He’s very sharp, knows the offense and knows his job and everybody else’s job.”

Running back Daquan Burroughs will be the motor on the Flashes’ offense. He rushed for 1,348 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

“We’re blessed to have Daquan,” Cribb said. “He’s a good one, another three-year starter and we look for big things from him. The only thing holding him back is him not knowing how good he can be.”

At receiver, J.J. Coles can help balance the Flashes’ offense.

“He’s a big, big receiver with good hands and runs good routes, and we’re looking for him to have a good year,” Cribb said.

Marquel Burroughs could be another threat.

“I don’t think enough people know what he can do,” Cribb said. “He had a great summer.”

On the offensive line, Johnsonville lost its offensive tackles and tight end from 2021. But offensive guards Gerardo Gonzalez and Dionte Lewis return, as well as center Taylor Davis.

“To play center for us, you’ve got to be smart and dependable,” Cribb said. “And, Taylor is both of those.”

DEFENSE

Byron Wilson returns at nose guard to anchor Johnsonville in the trenches.

“He’s got to command the double team and hold the point of attack,” Cribb said. “We hope Byron can do that for us.”

Travis Wilson, meanwhile, returns at middle linebacker.

“He’s 6-1 and 225, a big boy who can run a little bit,” Cribb said. "He’s kind of going to be the captain of our defense, getting us lined up and making the calls.”

Neal Martin will also play at linebacker after missing most of last year because of an injury.

In the secondary, Alontre Pressley enters his third year as a starting cornerback.

“He’ll face the other team’s best receiver,” Cribb said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Reid Baxley will handle field goals and kickoffs.

“He’s good from probably 30 yards out,” Cribb said.