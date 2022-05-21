Johnsonville loses 13-3 in Game 1 of Class A state baseball finals

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Johnsonville rode a wave of momentum after its dramatic, lower state championship win over East Clarendon.

Southside Christian, however, was the one in that frame of mind in Saturday's Game 1 of the state finals on the Flashes' home field. The Sabres, who lost in extra innings to Lake View in last year's deciding game of the state finals, scored five runs in Saturday's second inning. Then, they added eight in the fourth and won 13-3 in five innings.

"They strung some hits together, and we didn't," Johnsonville coach Quentin Davis said. "We just scattered them about."

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Southside Christian.

Johnsonville (16-4) now looks at Saturday's game for what it is: In the past.

"No chance in changing that now," Davis said. "Just for the next game, play the way we play, which is Johnsonville baseball. That's what got us here, and that's what will get us over the hump."

Southside Christian homered in each of its two big innings. In the top of the second, with the Sabres already leading 2-0, Hayden Aston hit a three-run homer to left.

After a two-out, RBI single by Johnsonville's Jayce Cook narrowed the Sabres' lead to 5-1 in the second, Flashes pitcher Wyatt Smith retired the side in order in the top of the third.

After a run-scoring single by Baine Stone brought Johnsonville within 5-2 in the bottom of the third, the Sabres got to Smith again in the top of the fourth. After Nelson Vaughan hit an RBI single, Cole Tarango hit a three-run homer to make it 9-2.

"I told them to calm down and lock in and just battle," Davis said. "We don't lay down for nobody. Just try to get back into the game and try to chip back into it and see how it works out."

A Brock Holder RBI single made it 10-2, and the Sabres never looked back.

"I think we left some balls up, and they barreled up on them," Davis said. "They got some good swings."

Stone, who finished 2 for 3, drove in the Flashes' final run with a fifth-inning single.

