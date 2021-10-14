Johnsonville outlasts Hannah-Pamplico 60-52

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico's Zander Poston was a force through the air, and Johnsonville's Daquan Burroughs was a force on the ground. Neither could be stopped, as they revved up numbers that would rival a Tecmo Bowl.
As they combined for 11 touchdowns and almost 700 yards, something had to give. With less than three minutes left, a mistake on special teams was the difference. Poston, who passed for 382 yards and six touchdowns, didn't get a chance to throw a seventh because Johnsonville's Tayshawn Brown recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff after Burroughs' fifth touchdown of the night accounted for what would be the final score.
That allowed Burroughs, who rushed for 297 yards (224 in the second half), to help the Flashes run out the clock and escape with a 60-52 win in their home opener.
And, their senior night.
For a Flashes team that has had just about every obstacle thrown its way during this pandemic-riddled season, Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb was elated about the win.
"We needed this win. We didn't have any preseason games. We were quarantined three times, and we had not had a home game until tonight," Cribb said. "We've had a lot of people injured, a lot of people sick, back and forth. We've had a heck of a year. So, the good Lord was looking out for us. We needed this."
In all, 15 touchdowns were scored Thursday, and the teams combined for 980 yards total offense. Cribb and Raiders coach Jamie Johnson had mixed emotions about that.
"We just weren't very good on defense," Cribb said. "For whatever reason, we aren't. And, we've got to get better if we want to have a chance in the future. But we felt coming into the game this was going to be high-scoring. Both teams are good on offense. We got a break or two, and that's part of it."
Johnson was just as concerned about his defense. The Raiders (4-2, 2-1 Region 5-A) were in the region driver's seat going into Thursday's game. A region title is still in their grasp, but they have little room for error as they must win at home against Green Sea Floyds (4-1, 2-0) next Friday.
"We couldn't stop them," Johnson said of Johnsonville. "We had a great plan on offense. At the end of the day, I think we're one of the most prolific offenses in the state, and we can score on anybody, we feel like. But it comes down to we've got to get some stops."
Poston, who had three receivers finish with more than 90 yards (Josh McNeil and Cyrus Ellison with 102 each, Floyd Eaddy with 95) had 280 passing yards and four of his TDs during the first half.
Poston was so dominant in the first quarter, he completed all five of his passes for 184 yards. Two of the Raiders' series took one play -- on Poston touchdown passes. He completed a 60-yard TD pass to Ellison, and a 71-yard TD toss to Eaddy.
On Hannah-Pamplico's first scoring series, the Raiders were a little more conservative. That one took seven plays. A couple minutes after Johnsonville defender Kavontre Singletary almost made an interception, Poston found McNeil for an 8-yard TD and 8-0 lead (Eaddy added the two-point run).
Johnsonville, meanwhile, used its speed to stay with the Raiders. After Hannah-Pamplico's first touchdown, Burroughs scored one of his two first-half touchdowns with a 3-yard run to close the deficit to 8-7.
Hannah-Pamplico then opened things up, stretching its lead to 22-7. But Burroughs scored again to get his team within 22-15.
The teams traded touchdowns later in the first half when Poston found Tae Sellers for a 35-yard TD pass, and the Flashes' Travis Wilson scored from the 6 to get within 30-21 at halftime.
On the first play of the third quarter, Burroughs set the tone with a 55-yard touchdown run. Although Hannah-Pamplico answered with a 67-yard TD by Eaddy to keep its lead at 36-29, trailing by seven points was enough to give Johnsonville hope after trailing by double digits.
Although Johnsonville turned the ball over on downs at the H-P 5, that eventually worked in the Flashes' favor after a botched snap on the first play set the tone for the next Raiders series. Having to punt from near the back of the end zone, McNeil's punt went 9 yards and landed at the Raider 10. On the next play, Quintrel Burroughs scored to tie the game at 36.
Poston found James Davis for a 3-yard TD pass, and the Raiders added the two-point run to regain the lead. But Johnsonville responded with eight points of its own when quarterback Malik Shippy found Travis Wilson for a 37-yard TD pass, and the Flashes added a conversion run.
After the Raiders turned the ball over on downs, Daquan Burroughs raced 78 yards for a TD and added the two-point run for Johnsonville's first lead, 52-44. Of course, Poston tied it right back with three passes, the final one to Sellers for a 26-yard TD to tie it with 5:34 left.
On Johnsonville's winning drive, it faced third down from the 12, and Shippy converted with a run. Then, from the 6, Daquan Burroughs scored his fifth and biggest touchdown of the night.
"I was very tired, catching cramps, I had a little bit of soreness in my calves, but I just couldn't stop. I've got to finish this game," Daquan Burroughs said.
The ensuing kickoff went to Davis, who made a strong run before fumbling the ball away and Brown recovered it at the Flashes' 32. At long last, the Flashes (2-3, 1-2) were in control, and they ran out the clock.
"That's a barn burner," Cribb said. "I've been coaching for 28 years, but I ain't never been part of a game like that. I'm real proud of the kids. You can call them a lot of things, but they don't quit. I'm proud of that. We've got to get some stuff cleaned up, and we will. But that was a big win for them."
H-P;22;8;6;16--52
J;7;14;15;24--60
FIRST QUARTER
HP -- Josh McNeil 8 pass from Zander Poston (Floyd Eaddy run), 9:53
J -- Daquan Burroughs 3 run (Reid Baxley kick), 5:39
HP -- Cyrus Ellison 60 pass from Poston (Jason Graham pass from Poston), 5:25
HP -- Floyd Eaddy 71 pass from Poston (pass failed), :33.2
SECOND QUARTER
J -- Daquan Burroughs 5 run (Quintrell Burroughs run), 10:00
HP -- Tae Sellers 35 pass from Poston (Graham run), 5:23
J -- Travis Wilson 6 run (run failed), 3:04
THIRD QUARTER
J -- Daquan Burroughs 55 run (Wyatt Smith pass from Malik Shippy), 11:43
HP -- Eaddy 67 run (run failed), 10:25
J -- Quintrel Burroughs 10 run (Baxley kick), 2:48
FOURTH QUARTER
HP -- James Davis 3 pass from Poston (Eaddy run), 11:21
J -- Travis Wilson 37 pass from Malik Shippy (Quintrel Burroughs run), 9:45
J -- Daquan Burroughs 78 run (D. Burroughs run), 6:36
HP -- Sellers 26 pass from Poston (Floyd run), 5:34
J -- Daquan Burroughs 6 run (Quintrel Burroughs run), 2:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- HP: Eaddy 15-79, Poston 4-5. J: Daquan Burroughs 28-297, Shippy 7-6, Quintrel Burroughs 12-46, Travis Wilson 4-35.
PASSING -- HP: Poston 18-23-0-382. J: Shippy 7-14-0-130.
RECEIVING -- HP: McNeil 5-102, Ellison 4-102, Eaddy 3-95, Sellers 3-48, J.T. Thompkins 1-13, James Davis 2-22. J: Daquan Burroughs 1-13, J.J. Coles 1-10, Wyatt Smith 3-65, Wilson 2-42.