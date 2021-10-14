Johnsonville outlasts Hannah-Pamplico 60-52

In all, 15 touchdowns were scored Thursday, and the teams combined for 980 yards total offense. Cribb and Raiders coach Jamie Johnson had mixed emotions about that.

"We just weren't very good on defense," Cribb said. "For whatever reason, we aren't. And, we've got to get better if we want to have a chance in the future. But we felt coming into the game this was going to be high-scoring. Both teams are good on offense. We got a break or two, and that's part of it."

Johnson was just as concerned about his defense. The Raiders (4-2, 2-1 Region 5-A) were in the region driver's seat going into Thursday's game. A region title is still in their grasp, but they have little room for error as they must win at home against Green Sea Floyds (4-1, 2-0) next Friday.

"We couldn't stop them," Johnson said of Johnsonville. "We had a great plan on offense. At the end of the day, I think we're one of the most prolific offenses in the state, and we can score on anybody, we feel like. But it comes down to we've got to get some stops."

Poston, who had three receivers finish with more than 90 yards (Josh McNeil and Cyrus Ellison with 102 each, Floyd Eaddy with 95) had 280 passing yards and four of his TDs during the first half.