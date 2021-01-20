 Skip to main content
Johnsonville's Cribb excited about FSD5's return to sports
FSD5 Athletics

Johnsonville's Cribb excited about FSD5's return to sports

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence School District 5, which is represented on the high school level by Johnsonville, resumed practice Tuesday and will resume its basketball season Friday at home against Hannah-Pamplico.

After Florence School District 3 canceled winter sports Friday, they were brought back Tuesday. Florence School District 4 (Timmonsville) is also playing winter sports. Meanwhile, there is no definite return date for winter sports for Florence One Schools, at this point.

Flashes athletic director Ken Cribb participated in a question-and-answer session with the Morning News and was sent written questions, as it was done for Hannah-Pamplico last week. Cribb talked about his winter athletic programs returning to action.

Q: How happy are you to be playing again?

A: I am happy that our kids get a chance to return to play. We all take a lot for granted so being out there means more now to the kids and coaches.

Q: What instances have there been in which practices/games been halted?

A: We have been out since before Christmas while our school was on virtual.

Q: How challenging has this all been to play/keep playing?

A: This year has definitely been challenging for everyone involved. Practice and game prep is a lot of work. Scheduling has been a bear and no one really knows the right answer but it’s all been worth it so the kids get a chance to play.

Q: What’s been the biggest challenge for you?

A: Keeping up with tickets and scheduling have been the most difficult things.

Q: Do off-campus gatherings by kids concern you in spreading COVID-19 and it stopping games/practices?

A: We preach to our kids to be safe and smart when making decisions at home to limit exposure.

Ken Cribb 2019 north-south

Cribb
Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

