Johnsonville's Cribb excited about FSD5's return to sports

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence School District 5, which is represented on the high school level by Johnsonville, resumed practice Tuesday and will resume its basketball season Friday at home against Hannah-Pamplico.
After Florence School District 3 canceled winter sports Friday, they were brought back Tuesday. Florence School District 4 (Timmonsville) is also playing winter sports. Meanwhile, there is no definite return date for winter sports for Florence One Schools, at this point.
Flashes athletic director Ken Cribb participated in a question-and-answer session with the Morning News and was sent written questions, as it was done for Hannah-Pamplico last week. Cribb talked about his winter athletic programs returning to action.
Q: How happy are you to be playing again?
A: I am happy that our kids get a chance to return to play. We all take a lot for granted so being out there means more now to the kids and coaches.
Q: What instances have there been in which practices/games been halted?
A: We have been out since before Christmas while our school was on virtual.
Q: How challenging has this all been to play/keep playing?
A: This year has definitely been challenging for everyone involved. Practice and game prep is a lot of work. Scheduling has been a bear and no one really knows the right answer but it’s all been worth it so the kids get a chance to play.
Q: What’s been the biggest challenge for you?
A: Keeping up with tickets and scheduling have been the most difficult things.
Q: Do off-campus gatherings by kids concern you in spreading COVID-19 and it stopping games/practices?
A: We preach to our kids to be safe and smart when making decisions at home to limit exposure.