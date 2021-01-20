Johnsonville's Cribb excited about FSD5's return to sports

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence School District 5, which is represented on the high school level by Johnsonville, resumed practice Tuesday and will resume its basketball season Friday at home against Hannah-Pamplico.

After Florence School District 3 canceled winter sports Friday, they were brought back Tuesday. Florence School District 4 (Timmonsville) is also playing winter sports. Meanwhile, there is no definite return date for winter sports for Florence One Schools, at this point.

Flashes athletic director Ken Cribb participated in a question-and-answer session with the Morning News and was sent written questions, as it was done for Hannah-Pamplico last week. Cribb talked about his winter athletic programs returning to action.

Q: How happy are you to be playing again?

A: I am happy that our kids get a chance to return to play. We all take a lot for granted so being out there means more now to the kids and coaches.

Q: What instances have there been in which practices/games been halted?

A: We have been out since before Christmas while our school was on virtual.

Q: How challenging has this all been to play/keep playing?