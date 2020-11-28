Johnsonville's Quez Lewis is Morning News Preseason Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

Lewis’ progress is exactly what Johnsonville coach Harris Avant wants to see.

“Quez is a vocal person. He doesn’t mind speaking his mind to his teammates, and that’s what you need in a proven leader. As an individual, he has the knowledge of what we’re doing within our system, and that has continued to improve,” said Avant, last season’s Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year. “He has taken that leadership role, and has continued to get better. He holds himself accountable and holds his teammates accountable for the effort we try to put in and get better each and every day.”

Johnsonville now competes in Class A, and the Flashes have two returning starters: Lewis and Jace Avant. And that leadership from them will also be valuable, considering the lack of offseason workout time.

“We hadn’t picked up a basketball since February, but both Jace and Quez are helping teach and the young guys and helping them get better,” Harris Avant said.

That could tell the tale of how far the Flashes go this year.