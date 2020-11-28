Johnsonville's Quez Lewis is Morning News Preseason Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The Johnsonville Flashes went from worst to first in their Class 2A region, and Quez Lewis was a huge reason.
Last season’s Morning News Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year averaged 16.1 points, three rebounds, 4.3 assists and three steals per game as Johnsonville reached the second round of the playoffs before losing a heart-breaker against eventual lower-state runner-up North Charleston.
Since that late-February game, however, Lewis — now the Morning News Preseason Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year — had to find ways to get better without his team.
He had no choice because of how the pandemic prevented normal offseason team workouts.
So Lewis focused on how he could become a better leader.
“Last year, we had an athletic team, an older team,” said Lewis, a senior. “This year, we have a team mostly made of freshmen and sophomores. “I know with me being a four-year player, I have to step up and lead them as well as stepping up in the game and also stepping up myself.”
After the Flashes won five games and went winless in the region in 2018-19, Lewis wants the team’s trajectory to continue upward after his team finished last season 20-2.
“Our expectations this year are high because we held ourselves last year to a high standard, going 20-2 and winning a region championship,” Lewis said. “To keep us going up, I have to step up my leadership both on and off the court.”
Lewis’ progress is exactly what Johnsonville coach Harris Avant wants to see.
“Quez is a vocal person. He doesn’t mind speaking his mind to his teammates, and that’s what you need in a proven leader. As an individual, he has the knowledge of what we’re doing within our system, and that has continued to improve,” said Avant, last season’s Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year. “He has taken that leadership role, and has continued to get better. He holds himself accountable and holds his teammates accountable for the effort we try to put in and get better each and every day.”
Johnsonville now competes in Class A, and the Flashes have two returning starters: Lewis and Jace Avant. And that leadership from them will also be valuable, considering the lack of offseason workout time.
“We hadn’t picked up a basketball since February, but both Jace and Quez are helping teach and the young guys and helping them get better,” Harris Avant said.
That could tell the tale of how far the Flashes go this year.
That is going to be a big key because I know a lot of the young guys, and they know I love the game of basketball,” Lewis said. “I want everybody to do their best to play at a high level. At practice, we talk and they listen because it’s an important part to be vocal because that helps the team work better.”
And now, it’s on with the season — one in which Lewis’ career scoring total could surpass 1,000 points.
“The start to this season is exciting because we could have won it all last year. We had one of the best teams in 2A,” Lewis said. “This year, we’re motivated. Although we’re in 1A, now, it still won’t be easy. But it’s my senior season, and I’m going to go hard every day.”
