Darlington High Athletics

Jordan not returning next school year as Darlington's athletic director

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Michael Jordan is not returning next school year as Darlington High School’s athletic director. A job advertisement for Jordan’s position is on the Darlington County School District’s human resources site.

Jordan took over the job in June 2018. Before that, he was district director of athletics for the Jasper County School District. He has more than 30 years of experience working in public school education and athletics, including as a head coach for football, track and wrestling. He had also served as a physical education teacher and a health teacher in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

He also played football for Livingstone College.

Jordan holds a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Livingstone College.

Jordan

